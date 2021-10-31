SUPER-COUPONING: Using stores’ loyalty promotions to your shopping advantage

Another supermarket that I shop at offers a different kind of tiered rewards. For every $100 spent in-store, a reward point is loaded in the store’s app. There is a menu of free products that you can “shop” with reward points for — everything from free eggs, cheese, or milk, to higher-value offers that accrue when reward points are saved up. The same reward points can also be used at affiliated gas stations for 10 cents off each gallon of gas in a fill-up.

While you may not always be raking in large discounts with these loyalty programs, the fact remains that any financial rewards you gain by shopping at a store offering loyalty savings are better than not having these programs at all. I typically don’t change the way I shop in order to accrue rewards — for instance, if another store has better prices on the items that I’d like to buy this week, I will shop on price versus going where the rewards are. However, if I’ve already decided to shop at a store with rewards, of course I will log in to them with my phone number at checkout or present my shopper’s card so that I continue to rack those rewards up.

To find out if your store offers a loyalty program, look on their website or in their app. You’ll typically find signup or registration info there, and you’ll be on your way to saving even more money on the things you need for your household. Another plus: Most stores with loyalty programs also have electronic coupons that you can load to your account in the same app or via the same website link. Once you’ve activated your account, you’ll not only be on your way to loyalty savings, but you’ll also be able to quickly and easily tap into additional coupon offers and tiered discount offers via the same login link. Then, at checkout, enter your phone number or scan your store’s loyalty card — whichever they require. Not only will all of your electronic coupons be applied to the items you’re buying, but you’ll also accrue your ongoing loyalty points or rewards that are based on the dollar amount spent on your total purchases for the trip.

