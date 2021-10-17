SUPER-COUPONING: Warehouse club shopping – getting the best deals

For example, I saw good per-pound prices on meats and deli items at the warehouse club. The vitamin aisle had better prices than the grocery stores or drugstores in my area for private-labeled vitamins and supplements. Large spice and seasoning shakers were well-priced too.

That said, other items, including crackers, peanut butter, and canned soups were not nearly as good at my warehouse club as the prices I can purchase them for when they’re on sale at the supermarket. This is why it’s important to watch per-pound and per-unit pricing, as not everything sold at the club (or for that matter, at the supermarket) is a good deal.

One of the fun aspects of shopping at the warehouse clubs is the fact that clubs often offer exclusive items. Our warehouse club has a selection of flavored, name-brand popcorns. While the supermarket carries the same brand, many of the different popcorn flavors are exclusive to the club. We purchased a brand of Italian ice that our family likes, and while the package at our supermarket comes with lemon and cherry flavors, the warehouse club’s version included a club-exclusive mango flavor.

I also found good prices on skincare items. I like a specific brand of body lotion, and the warehouse club was selling a two-pack of it for only a few dollars more than a single bottle sells for at the drugstore.