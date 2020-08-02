SUPER-COUPONING: Watch for enticing return-to-store offers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Jill,

Have you noticed some good sales bouncing back in your area? I have put off going to the store because of the pandemic, but the supermarket ads are starting to look better and better.

I have seen deals so good that I may go to the store soon. They are in-store-only deals, like 25 cents for bread, $1.50 for 12-packs of root beer and steaks for $1.99 per pound. You need to bring the coupon in to get these, so you can't use them for online ordering.

I don't know if these are happening all over, but I wanted to give you a heads-up. Looks like it is time to start saving again!

Joanne P.

I believe you’re right — from what I’ve seen lately at the grocery stores and pharmacies in my area, the special offers have started to return over the past couple of weeks. One major supermarket in my area has been rolling out weekly offers that, frankly, are so good that they’ve made me think about picking up the car keys again too! My local store has offered everything from 99 cent lobster tails to 25 cent bottles of apple juice to $3 12-packs of toilet paper — something that I think many people have decided to keep in stock since the pandemic.