SUPER-COUPONING: What can you do with expired coupons?

'Dear Jill,

Is there anything useful to do with expired coupons? A local store used to take them up to a month after the expiration dates, but they stopped doing so. I have heard the military can use them, but I am not sure if that is still true or how to go about submitting them.

Phyllis G.”

Overseas military families can indeed use manufacturer coupons up to six months past the printed expiration date to shop at their commissaries. If you know a military family who’s interested in your unused, expired coupons, you can mail them directly to them. If not, several websites can help you send them to an organization that will supply them to those in need, or you can select a specific military base to send them to.

Here’s a list of organizations that volunteer their time to assist with these programs:

