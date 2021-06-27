SUPER-COUPONING: What is a 'filler item?' Your key to a better deal

Coupon shoppers often remark that the filler item is “free” in a deal like this, because it’s usually something they didn’t intend to purchase, but buying the filler item saved them more money than not buying it would. I certainly didn’t go to this retailer’s site specifically to buy dog waste bags, but financially, it was the filler item that made the most sense financially. (I have a dog, so I’ll certainly use the bags regardless.)

Here’s another example of a filler item. A local hardware store in my area regularly mails out coupons for $5.00 off a purchase of $25.00 or more. I went to the store to purchase some materials for a yard project, and my total was $24.12. Once again, I needed a small filler around .88 or so to hit the $25.00 mark and drop my total down to $20.00.

This hardware store sells loose nuts and bolts around the .25 mark, so I considered buying a few. Then I spotted a pallet of torn bags of mulch at the front of the store. These bags were marked down to just .50 each. I added two bags of mulch to bring my total to $25.12, used my coupon, and dropped the total for all of my items down to $20.12! The two bags of mulch were great filler items, considering the mulch usually sells for $2.99 per bag, and of course I went home and added it to my flowerbed too.