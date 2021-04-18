SUPER-COUPONING: What to do when the register price doesn’t match the shelf

Dear Jill,

I found a great deal on pet food by accident the other day. I went to the grocery store and saw that there were several bags of the brand I like. These 15-pound bags were marked down to $11.99, and I had two $3 coupons.

However, when I got to the register, the bags rang up at $4.99! With my coupons, they were $1.99 each. I was really excited about this until I got to the car and started feeling guilty.

Here is my issue: If I took the dog food to the register and it rang up at a higher price than expected, I would have complained. But, when it rang up at a much lower price than it was supposed to be, I silently cheered and paid for it. Do you think this is an ethical issue? What should we do in the future if an item rings up too low?

Barb F.

I have to admit that I haven’t given much thought to the paradox of pointing out a pricing error when something is priced higher than advertised, but not pointing it out when an item rings up lower than expected. I think that there are several factors that contribute to this mindset.