SUPER-COUPONING: When a counterfeit coupon is accepted, who pays?

Once the phony coupon reaches the clearinghouse, it’s identified as a counterfeit. Of course the manufacturer doesn’t want to reimburse the store for a coupon that is not legitimate, but the store also does not want to lose money on the coupon they accepted, believing it was a legitimate offer.

The coupon processor may go back and forth, denying reimbursement to the store for the counterfeit coupons, but the retailer does not have to accept the loss and can counter the manufacturer’s action. The manufacturer also wants to maintain a good relationship with the store for current and future promotions, so you may find it interesting that the manufacturer often bears the ultimate burden of absorbing the loss, instead of the store.

A March 2021 Inmar study notes that 64% of manufacturers of consumer packaged goods use their own marketing funds to cover deductions of counterfeit coupons. Think of a brand’s marketing funds as a pool of money that the brand uses to pay for promotions that we all enjoy. This money pays for the coupon campaigns we find in our newspapers, on printable coupon websites, and even electronic coupons found in store apps or on their websites. This money also pays for promotions like temporary price reductions during store sales.