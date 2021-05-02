SUPER-COUPONING: When is it worthwhile to pay more?

"Dear Jill,

When do you feel it is worth not buying the least expensive item? There are some things I feel are all relatively the same. I do not care what brand of breakfast sausages I buy, but I do care what brand of paper towels I buy. Are you concerned with always buying the cheapest, or what would compel you to pay more for the 'same' or similar item?

Carin R."

While most of us probably have preferences for brands that we like over another brand, I do agree that I also consider some things to be ‘the same’ as others. Frozen and canned vegetables, to me, are largely the same, and if I’m buying a bag of frozen green beans, I’m solely shopping on price for that. Whether I take home the store brand or a name brand, price is my deciding factor as a shopper.

That said, I am definitely willing to pay more for a product that best suits my needs. I primarily eat a low-carbohydrate diet, and as anyone on a specialized diet knows, sticking to a nutrition plan involves reading a lot of food labels to avoid unwanted ingredients.