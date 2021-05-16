SUPER-COUPONING: Which size saves you more money: Smaller or larger?

I’ve also noticed that the 7.5-ounce mini cans of soda and sparkling water, often called ‘sleek’ or ‘slim’ cans, cost more than the larger cans. At my store, an eight-pack of mini soda cans regularly sells for $3.99, while the six-pack of 12-ounce cans typically sells for $2.49. It does seem counterproductive to me to charge customers more for the “privilege” of drinking fewer ounces of soda — especially when people may be doing so in order to make a healthier or lower-calorie beverage choice! (For those that like to do the math, as I do: The 8-pack of 7.5-ounce cans contains 60 ounces, working out to about 7 cents per ounce, while the 6-pack of 12-ounce cans contains 72 ounces and works out to about 3 cents per ounce.)

In situations like these, I do opt to purchase the larger item, as I can’t in good conscience pay more for less. With the size of our family, we’ll consume the larger item at some point.

In the case of the meats costing less in a “family pack” size, while my reader may not need three pounds of chicken right now, it’s likely that his household will consume the chicken at some point in the future. I’d recommend buying the three-pound package, then separating it into multiple portions at home. Freeze the unwanted portions now for a future meal in a resealable bag, and you’ll be saving a significant amount over buying the smaller packages.

One final note on smaller versus larger sizes: From a couponing perspective, buying the smaller item can often be a better deal from a financial standpoint than a larger one if a coupon is involved. It is often less expensive, per ounce, to buy multiple ten-to-12-ounce boxes of cereal versus using the same coupon on the larger box. I recently saw an 18-ounce “family size” box of a popular oat cereal selling for $3.99, while the 10.8-ounce size was on sale for $1.49. With a .50 coupon, I dropped the price of the smaller box to .99 — just .09 per ounce. Had I used the same coupon on the 18-ounce box, I’d have paid $3.49 — that’s .19 per ounce!

Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0