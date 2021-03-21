SUPER-COUPONING: Winter preparations more important than ever

A few tips where previous couponing habits actually helped us: Do not waste what limited bottled water you have on washing dishes or hands if you can help it. Use paper plates and cups and plastic silverware until they run out. Use baby wipes for washing hands and 'sponge bath' type cleanups. You can always buy more once things are over.

Lillian F.

Dear Jill,

Like many Texans, when we lost power, we immediately worried about the food in our refrigerator and freezer spoiling. My neighbor taught us a trick that we should have thought of ourselves. Take plastic totes, put all the food inside, and set the totes out in the snow behind the house. He said, 'If there is snow on the ground, your food won't go bad.'

John A.

Sharing some thoughts about living through the coldest Texas weather I have ever had in my lifetime. When it gets cold, batteries drain really quickly, and there went the flashlights. With no plows to clear roads here, you won't be going to the store and will rely on whatever you have in the house. Candles are a must. They will always light and be reliable.