It’s that time again – the kids are headed back to school! Whether you’ve got little ones at home, tweens or teens, or even someone headed off to college, the days and weeks ahead may be filled with shopping and preparation for another school year.

Back to School can be a bank-breaker, or it can be a time of smart spending and stocking up on supplies your student will need throughout the year ahead. The best way to take advantage of these seasonal sales is to skim them! Whether you’re shopping at an office supply store, a big-box retailer, or even a drugstore or supermarket, you’ll likely find great deals on everything from spiral notebooks to binders to backpacks.

However, just as not everything in the grocery store is on sale at the same time, not all school supplies will be on sale during the same week at the same store. To save the most money, you’ll want to skim the sales and buy only the lowest-priced items. I’m talking about the ten-cent spiral notebooks, fifty-cent packages of pens and pencils, quarter erasers and scissors.

Each year, when I start school shopping for my children, I will look at the list of supplies that they need, then go through the local sales ads at my area stores to check off as many items at low prices as possible. One of my sons is a junior in high school, and the other is a college freshman, so while they no longer get supply lists from their institutions, they still need folders, notebooks, loose-leaf paper, pens, pencils and other office items.

One of the things my college student hadn’t anticipated needing were multiple 3-ring binders. Several of his college textbooks were issued to him as shrink-wrapped stacks of loose-leaf pages hole-punched to place in a binder, so we immediately started looking for deals on a few more binders for him.

This is also a good time of year to stock up on school-type supplies for home and home offices too! Cyclically, we see the lowest prices on these items for an entire year, making it my favorite time to buy extra pairs of scissors, glue sticks, rolls of tape, adhesive notes and numerous other supplies that are useful to have around the house. I try to estimate how many of these kinds of items I will need throughout the year and buy them during back-to-school sales, simply because the cost savings is so significant over paying full price at any other time.

Another item to look for deals on: Backpacks! They rarely go on sale during the rest of the year, and this is also a good time to pick up an extra or two if prices are good. I’ve seen backpacks priced as low as $5 this season.

This is also the time of year that parents typically look to purchase new clothing for their children. However, aside from that special first-day outfit or a new pair of shoes, I recommend waiting a few weeks after school begins to really shop the sales. While back-to-school season certainly marks the beginning of a clothing sales cycle, once we head into September, these sales typically get even better, with additional price reductions arriving a few weeks after school starts.

That’s the time I like to enlist my kids in a “dump the drawers” strategy, where we go through their closets and drawers, purging out any clothing that no longer fits and taking note of what additional clothing items they might need for the year ahead. Then, we’ll head to the stores to take advantage of additional markdowns.

It’s also not uncommon to see major department stores issuing percent-off coupons for clothing too during this time. Take a moment to look at your favorite stores’ apps or websites to see if there are coupons available that will further sweeten the deal! Additionally, don’t forget to watch your postal mailbox too, as some stores may mail postcards or mailers with traditional, printed coupons to use.