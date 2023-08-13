“Dear Jill,

I am enjoying the tips on saving in all areas of life! It has made me think about different things we could be doing to save.

That said, I hope you don't give up on groceries entirely. With paper coupons largely gone, how are you shopping these days?

~Renee A.”

I’m happy to share how I am grocery shopping at the moment, although it’s very different than it was before the pandemic, and before the near recession that our economy is currently in.

First, I have half the coupons available to me that I previously did, as my newspaper dropped one of the coupon inserts from the Sunday paper. I do miss having multiple coupon inserts. While electronic coupons are available too, they lack the advantages of their paper counterparts in that most of them are typically one-time-use offers. I do use them, though, when they correspond to items that I plan to buy.

Another issue is that, currently, there seem to be very few coupons for food products. Most weeks, the majority of coupons in the paper are for personal care, health and cleaning products. It’s great to get discounts on these things, of course, but in this “new normal,” we’ve seen a significant drop in coupons for food items.

However, the majority of my grocery savings is currently done through stocking up when prices are low. Following pricing cycles has always been a strategy that I used in conjunction with my coupon usage, but in the absence of high-value coupon offers, when I shop, it’s far more focused around sale pricing and temporary price reductions in the store.

Strategically shopping to take advantage of low prices also involves stocking up when you see a good price. These are the same kinds of tips couponers use in conjunction with coupon usage, but even in the absence of high-value coupon offers, we can still utilize these strategies.

When I plan a shopping trip, I look at my local stores’ sale flyers. Since the pandemic, some of the stores in my area have gone to a digital flyer, so I do need to go online to find it versus receiving it in the mail or in the newspaper. I still prefer to read a paper ad, but it’s just not always available.

As I’m going through the ad, I note anything that is priced at a significant discount. These are the items that I will stock up on and try to buy about three months’ worth, especially if it’s not a perishable item or is something with a longer expiration date. Additionally, if it’s a food that I can store in my freezer, I may stock up in larger quantities, depending on how much open freezer space I have at that time.

For example, this week, one of my local grocery stores had eight-ounce packages of shredded and sliced cheese on sale for $2. I stocked up, as this was the lowest price we’ve had for a while on this product. During the same week, 12-ounce packages of bacon were on sale for $2.50, which was the lowest price I’d seen for bacon in a very long time. I bought 10 packages, because I knew I had room in the freezer for that many, and I hadn’t seen it below $4 a pound in quite some time.

I continue to use the strategies of buying at low prices when I see them, and stocking up, to save the most money on groceries. One of the biggest traps one can fall into is buying what you need right now versus what is the best price this week. When we shop by need, we need the item right now – no matter what it costs. When we shop on price and buy multiples of the same item when the price is low, we build a small stockpile at home that insulates us from future price increases until the next time we need to again stock up on that item.