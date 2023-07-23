"You recently shared the idea of a 'Library of Things' where someone could check out a tool, or a fishing pole or a cake pan that they might need. I love this idea, but our library doesn't do this yet. What should someone do if the local library doesn't offer this service?

I’m glad you like this idea as much as I do! If your library isn’t on board with this trend yet, do suggest it to your librarian and let them know it’s something that interests you. However, I do have a few other suggestions that might also help you acquire some of the items you need at a low price, or free of charge.

First, check out Freecycle.org and see if there’s a network in your area. Freecycle is a free website that connects people who are giving things away with people interested in free items. Once you join, you can post items you’d like to give away or post asking for specific items. There are more than 5,000 town groups within Freecycle, so chances are good that there’s one that focuses on your area.

Check your local social networks and for-sale sites. Whether you’re surfing Facebook Marketplace, Nextdoor, Craigslist or a site like OfferUp.com, you can search for the item you need and set the distance close to where you live, so you’ll know just how far you’ll need to go to pick up the item you’re interested in. While these sites primarily exist to sell items, you’ll also find free things up for grabs too. In fact, NextDoor has “Free Finds” listings for items in your immediate area, so you can focus only on items available at no cost.

However, if you’re simply looking to borrow an item for a one-time or infrequent usage, you might also look to your immediate circle of friends or neighbors. Obviously, a fair amount of trust needs to be involved on all sides within your circle – both for the person lending the item out and the person who will be using it. However, this might also be the easiest way to acquire something that you’re interested in borrowing.

Ever since I was a child, I watched my father share a multitude of tools with many neighbors on his street. He’s a “car guy,” and he’s blessed to live in a neighborhood with multiple other car guys who spend their weekends working on their classic cars – or driving them around! With so many people sharing the same interest and hobby, it’s understandable that their group can pool both their knowledge and their tools with each other.

You might call this finding your tribe! I have a group of about 20 friends who all live within about a 5-mile radius of me, and we recently set up a private social media group for ourselves called “Stuff We Don’t Want.” Anytime any of us are getting rid of anything interesting – whether it’s an old rocking chair or end table, or something more exciting, we will post it in our group to see if someone else can use it. Everything we post is free, but it also becomes a group where people can ask things like “Hey, can I borrow a pressure washer?” Again, this is an established group of friends who trust each other with our possessions, but it again goes back to the idea that the item you need may already be within your circle.

In fact, just this week, I offered one of our tents and additional camping gear to another family who wanted to take their children camping but didn’t own a tent yet. Especially in the current economy, it feels good to help each other out in ways that don’t cost anyone any money.

Don’t be afraid to explore any and all of these possibilities to help acquire the things you need at a low cost – or no cost at all.