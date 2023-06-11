“Dear Jill,

I'd love some advice on saving money. I am 25 years old and living in an apartment where the rent is more than half my take-home pay. It is very difficult to get by. I also feel like there is immense pressure to keep up with the lifestyles my friends have and that I see online. I want my home to look inviting, and I am guilty of treating myself more than I should, because I feel like I am struggling all the time to make ends meet.

~Rebecca M.”

For many of us, this is the worst economic situation we can recall in our lifetimes. From inflation to the job market to the price of housing, singles, couples and families alike are feeling the strain of trying to find that balance between paying bills, spending wisely and enjoying life too.

I’m a forty-something now, but all of the life rules I learned as a twenty-something no longer seem to apply in today’s world. Back then, we were told never to spend more than 30% of your income on rent or a mortgage. Today, in most parts of the country, that’s going to be a very difficult guideline to abide by. According to Zumper, the national median rent is $1937 per month. However, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median weekly earnings of the nation’s workers is $4400 per month.

Just working from those numbers alone, anyone earning near, and paying near, these medians is spending nearly half their income on rent – which is exactly the scenario this reader is outlining.

Adding roommates or other family members to share housing with may be an option, but even if it’s not, living below your means is the goal. You must spend less than you earn, whether you’re earning five figures, or six, or more. Recent reports note that Americans are currently carrying more credit card debt than at any other time in history, with an average of $10,000 worth of debt per household. Additionally, the average interest rate on a new credit card is nearly 24%.

If you pay $250 per month and never buy another thing with that card, your $10,000 worth of debt will balloon to more than $20,000 before you pay it off – and you’ll be paying into 2030 to do so.

So, let’s talk about living below your means. It means removing every area of non-essential spending from your life and living lean. It means finding ways to treat yourself to entertainment and activities that don’t cost much (or any) money. It means decorating and enhancing your living space with secondhand items, or furnishings gifted or given to you.

Let’s start with one of the most significant expenses we face: Meals. Dining outside your home is always going to cost more than meals you make at home. (I’m counting meals you might take to work for lunch in this as well, versus dining out.) At a time when food costs feel like they’re at a lifetime high, you’ll be paying even more for the convenience of eating out versus preparing your own.

If you’re a coffee drinker, I don’t have to tell you the difference between brewing your own each morning versus buying one at the local coffeehouse. Purchasing a $5 cup each day, five days a week works out to more than $100 per month spent just on coffee. To compare, you can brew a cup at home for about .25 if you’re using a pod-style coffeemaker, or about .15 if you’re using a traditional coffee pot.

Apply this thinking to meals, and you’ll quickly see how much money could potentially be saved by making meals at home. If you’re not a great cook, take a breath and consider all of the free cooking instruction available online to you. There are so many how-to food blogs and videos that can improve your cooking skillset.

This is a topic that’s going to need more than one column to tackle, so next week I’ll share more thoughts on the subject.