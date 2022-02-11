Sweeping the nation: Try your hand at popular Olympic Winter Sport curling in Chicago area

If you’re one of those people who has been tuning into the Winter Olympics and been fascinated with the sport of curling, you might be interested in giving it a try yourself.

Curling is a sport in which players slide stones on a sheet of ice toward a target. It has elements of shuffleboard and bowling, and players take turns sliding heavy, polished granite stones on the curling sheet toward the house, which is a circular marked target.

At The Office Sports Bar and Grill in Crestwood, Illinois, is a great place to give it a try. Customers can play for free on one of two curling sheets on the bar’s patio. You can also register for a seven-week league at $50 for two players.

Curling came to the bar about three years ago after owner Tim Newsome started a conversation with someone wearing a T-shirt that said “curling team” in a Chicago bar.

“Our owner went downtown with his wife and kids and dropped the girls off for a show. He and his son-in-law and brother-in-law went to a bar while they waited to pick them up and he noticed someone with a shirt that had the bar’s name and ‘curling team’ on it and talked to him. He started asking questions and then doing some of his own research and then started it here,” manager Liz Sutkus said.

The bar runs two league seasons each winter, and Sutkus said it got to be popular during the pandemic as people looked for activities to do outdoors. “We had this huge patio space that wasn’t being used in the winter,” Sutkus said.

Beginners shouldn’t be hesitant to join a league. Sutkus said there are rules posted and almost always someone there who can help give a little information and instruction. She runs the curling league and is there most days to answer questions or if she sees a regular curler in the bar, she might recruit them to give a little tutorial.

If you’re new to curling and want to give it a try, you can walk in and play any time they are open and play at no charge with the exception of Thursday nights when league play happens. You can also call to reserve a lane. Games go to 21 points or last a half-hour. Aside from the use of brooms that you’ll see being brushed furiously ahead of the stone, everything else is pretty close to what you’ll see on television.

In the West Loop, Kaiser Tiger is offering curling in their heated beer garden on Randolph Street. The reservations fill quickly and curling dates are generally released one week before on Sundays and Thursdays around 11 a.m.

There’s a maximum of four on the courts and private curling events can be booked. Cost is $70 per one lane for 40 minutes. The reservation starts at your reservation time with five minutes between to sanitize. Keep in mind that making a reservation for curling doesn’t give you a table reservation, so if you want to hang out and enjoy food and drink afterward, be sure to reserve a table separately. Reservations are final and refunds are not given. Proof of vaccination is required.

Make a curling excursion into an overnight at The Gwen, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Michigan Avenue Chicago, where you can enjoy curling on the rooftop through March 11. Reservations are available in 45-minute intervals by pre-paid reservation of $30 per person. You can book for parties of one up to 10.

The Gwen began offering curling in the winter 2017, and the season typically runs November through March. “Curling is the perfect solution to cabin fever in Chicago, so it’s been quite popular since we launched in 2017, but there is definitely a bit more buzz about the sport right now, so we created a limited time Olympic-themed hot cocktail menu (including our “In Training” non-alcoholic selections) that has been incredibly well-received. It’s available now through Feb. 20,” said Mary Doyle, spokeswoman for The Gwen. “Guests love the curling. It’s a unique amenity for guests and a totally new kind of date night for locals. What an incredible chance to enjoy the rooftop terrace year round with a warm cocktail and skyline views.”

A number of Olympic-themed hot cocktails can be found on the beverage menu at the terrace as the Winter Olympics continue, including the “Hit & Roll” with Cruzan Black Strap Rum, Brown Butter Batter and Apple Cider and the “Keen Ice” with Tres Generaciones Reposado Tequila, Crème de Cacao, Chai Tea, Almond Milk.

The Chicago Curling Club in Northbrook is another spot to learn more or watch some serious players as a spectator. The club was established in 1948 and is a four-sheet club that offers Learn 2 Curl programs for newbies. In Villa Park, you’ll find Windy City Curling, a fun community with a variety of leagues, Learn 2 Curl programs and tournaments called Bonspiels.

Gallagher Way, the outdoor event space located outside of Wrigley Field, is offering curling lessons at its ice rink. Upcoming lesson dates are Feb. 15, 16 and 17. The cost is $50 per participant, and you must be 8 or older. The hourlong sessions are taught by instructors from local curling clubs.

