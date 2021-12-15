Take a hike, ID a tree or just enjoy the inspiration of being outdoors

Though the season technically begins with the upcoming solstice, you won’t find many people who’d disagree that winter has begun. And the cold and snow bring opportunities for a variety of outdoor experiences. The holidays are a great time to explore these opportunities in the Region.
The fun can start right in your back yard, according to Caryn Corriere, ecologist at Gibson Woods Preserve, of the Lake County Parks System. Corriere suggests tree identification as a fun and educational pursuit.
Gibson Woods in Hammond is offering Winter Tree Hike on Dec. 18, developed with feedback from the preserve’s regulars, said Corriere. “We’ve done tree hikes in the past, usually in the fall, because everybody’s looking at foliage,” said Corriere “but I have a group of regular visitors that are always coming up with ideas of what we can do.”
And when the regulars came up with an idea for a winter tree identification hike, Corriere enthusiastically embraced the suggestion of a winter hike. "Obviously we’ll be hiking but we’ll also be learning too,” Corriere said, adding. “it’ll also force me to relearn some of my trees, too. I just found out we have 37 species of trees at Gibson Woods.”
According to Corriere, the majority of the trees at Gibson Woods are oak trees, particularly black oak. “We also have a lot of cherry trees,” Corriere said, “Both are very high on wildlife value because they support a lot of insect and bird species at different times of year.”
Corriere says it's not hard to pick up tree identification and suggests some methods that start with a series of yes and no questions while observing a specimen, often with the aid of a tree guide and some hand lenses to look at buds. “We’ll be using a winter tree ID book,” she said of the Dec. 18 hike. “It helps you narrow down the trees.”
Corriere said the Lake County Parks Department website — lakecountyparks.com — has information on its other winter programming, including winter hikes, wellness programs, cross-country skiiing and ice skating on the plaza at Deep River Waterpark in Merrillville.
According to Michelle Senderhauf of Indiana Dunes Tourism, the national and state parks of the dunes have a bevy of outdoor activities for the season. One is a hike with free "family nature backpacks" available from from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the National Park’s Paul Douglas Center, 100 N. Lake St., Gary. The backpacks are filled with scientific instruments, guides and other tools that help family members of all ages work on their scientific observation skills in creative and fun ways.
Senderhauf also mentioned the Winter Lights Drive-Through at Sunset Hills Farm, put on by the Porter County Parks Department. The winter lights will be lit to the sounds of holiday music through Jan. 1. Attendees enter through the main park entrance at 775 Meridian Rd., Valparaiso.
“Families can drive through the loop to check out all of the holiday lights and decorations, and the drive-through ends at the park exit. “ said Taylor Bundren of Porter County Parks and Recreation.
Porter County parks have added a a new event this holiday season, the Mitten Mania Fun Run, Dec. 18 at Sunset Hill Farm. The 5K course makes two loops of the park’s North Field, but participants can run as far as they are comfortable with. The run also will offer Pictures with Santa at the park’s indoor education center.
Recreation Director Dave Byers notes that the Highland Parks Department is getting in on the season fun with its annual Holiday Festival of Lights. It also will offer which has events into January 2021, including a New Year’s Eve fireworks display and the 12th Night Tree Burning, which closes out the festival. In Highland tradition, people are encouraged to bring their Christmas trees to Main Square Park for a bonfire at 6 p.m. Jan. 6. Byers suggest checking the department’s website, highlandparks.org, more seasonal programming.
Corriere recommends dressing in layers for winter outdoor activities. “I always bring one more layer than I think I need," said Corriere. "You can always take it off.” She recommends warm wool or a wool-blend socks and waterproof boots for the snow. Hiking poles can also be helpful, especially for those with balance issues. “Know what your limits are,” she cautioned, “If you’re used to walking on a paved path or a grassy path, a snowy path is going to be different.”
Also remember that COVID protocols remain in effect, so check websites before heading into the great outdoors.
“Getting out is the most important thing,” said Corriere. “Sometimes it’s just about being spontaneous. Sometimes walking in the woods is just walking in the woods.”