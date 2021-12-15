Take a hike, ID a tree or just enjoy the inspiration of being outdoors

Though the season technically begins with the upcoming solstice, you won’t find many people who’d disagree that winter has begun. And the cold and snow bring opportunities for a variety of outdoor experiences. The holidays are a great time to explore these opportunities in the Region.

The fun can start right in your back yard, according to Caryn Corriere, ecologist at Gibson Woods Preserve, of the Lake County Parks System. Corriere suggests tree identification as a fun and educational pursuit.

Gibson Woods in Hammond is offering Winter Tree Hike on Dec. 18, developed with feedback from the preserve’s regulars, said Corriere. “We’ve done tree hikes in the past, usually in the fall, because everybody’s looking at foliage,” said Corriere “but I have a group of regular visitors that are always coming up with ideas of what we can do.”

And when the regulars came up with an idea for a winter tree identification hike, Corriere enthusiastically embraced the suggestion of a winter hike. "Obviously we’ll be hiking but we’ll also be learning too,” Corriere said, adding. “it’ll also force me to relearn some of my trees, too. I just found out we have 37 species of trees at Gibson Woods.”