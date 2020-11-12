Lincoln-Way high schools leading the way in environmental education possibilities with solar panels

Just as driver’s education tends to have more pertinence when students take the knowledge from their classroom lessons right out onto the road, lessons about renewable energy hit home when students can see an example of the sun or the wind at work up-close and in-person.
That was the theory at the heart of chemistry teacher Catherine Sieber’s decision to spearhead Lincoln-Way Central High School’s application for an Illinois Solar Schools grant from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation (ICECF) in 2018.
Sieber, who also sponsors the school’s Environmental Action Club, became interested in introducing solar energy in a school setting while attending an Illinois Clean Energy Foundation Solar Workshop. Working with a company that specializes in grant writing, she helped put together the application that resulted in a grant to cover the cost of installing four solar panels at the school.
“I believe that solar is an important resource of energy, as we can no longer rely only on fossil fuels. But there’s still push back in the community with people who say that it’s too expensive or too aesthetically unappealing,” Sieber explains. “I feel that it’s my job as a teacher to educate the youth on the importance of solar, both in terms of helping the environment and providing future job opportunities.”
Sieber’s experience at Central helped inspire administrators at Lincoln-Way East and West to apply for ICECF solar grants, an effort that resulted in a total of $6,600 to cover most of the costs of installing a 1kW Solar PV panel system at each school in September. And much like at Central, Karla Horn expects the firsthand look at the potential of solar energy to inspire her science students at West.
“The value in promoting renewable energy was a driving force,” says Horn, who consulted with Sieber throughout the grant application process. “I have a personal interest in solar energy since we had solar panels installed on our home in the fall of 2019, and it’s nice to know we’re doing something small to help reduce our carbon footprint. Solar energy has tremendous potential, and it’s important that we help students gain schema on this renewable energy source.”
East and West found out in May 2019 that they were awarded a solar grant, and that summer was spent determining the best location for the panels. They had to be on the roof in a good spot to catch the rays while being visible from some classrooms. The panel at West was ultimately installed in January 2020 and hooked up to the ComEd grid in late spring.
Horn and other teachers can use the panels for classroom instruction, and students and community members can monitor its energy production live at enlighten.enphaseenergy.com/pv/public_systems/9cAa1884594/overview.
Teachers plan to incorporate data from the solar panels into their curricula and develop lessons to engage students about energy use, production and the environment. In addition, East and West are planning a joint SOLARbration for some time next semester, an event to showcase the new solar panels and promote solar energy awareness and education throughout the school and the community.
While this modest dip into the world of solar energy may not do much to reduce energy costs at Lincoln-Way West, that was not the point of the project. From an educational standpoint, Horn believes the inspirational power of having this kind of resource onsite will ultimately prove to be a great investment for her students.
“There’s so much cross-curricular material that can be taught using solar panels, including in environmental science, biology, physics, chemistry, many areas of math, social science and economics, as well as in our trade elective classes,” she says. “Solar is such a growing field for electricians, so having the panel at West and incorporating it into our curriculum will help reach so many students, including those interested in potential post-high school careers.”
