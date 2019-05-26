PORTAGE — Meg Segard is a smart 17-year-old finishing up her junior year of high school. She’s got some plans figured out for after she finishes her homeschooling next spring, including a gap year before college.
But unlike other high schoolers in Portage, Segard has her own business.
The Paper Shutter, which sells handmade sewn goods, is run and created by Segard. She opened her Etsy shop in April 2018. She came up with the name after two of her other hobbies, portrait photography and hand lettering, which she uses in running her business.
Segard started sewing at a young age. Having been taught by her mother and grandmother, she learned by sewing on paper. She enjoyed sewing and making items for herself and friends, but didn’t think at first she was much good at it.
A year, a month and 348 Facebook likes later, she’s off to a great start.
Segard began with products that she used herself — pouches, lanyards — and what others gave her the idea to make. Toiletry bags, bag reels, purses, burp cloths, dog collars, cloth napkins and more come out of the small crafting station she has set up in the family basement.
“A lot of it has come from personal need like, ‘I want this for me to use,’ ” Segard said, “and others have come from our customers saying, ‘can you make this for me?' "
Meg does all of the fabric shopping, sewing, photography, accounting and selling, but her family pitches in to help as well. Her father, Chris, created the wooden displays she uses at craft shows to display the products. Her two sisters are big supporters as well. And mother Heather is there to help every step of the way.
“She’s good at math, and so she’s good at figuring out the sizes,” Heather said. “Also she’s very good at figuring out the most efficient way to make things; she makes them in bulk.”
Business venture a labor of love
Heather is proud of Segard’s hard work and the work she did to get the shop started. She says the business venture is all Segard’s idea.
“She did all the research,” Heather said. “It wasn’t our idea at all, she’s the one who did the research and said ‘I think maybe I could start an Etsy shop.’ ”
Having your own business as a teenager is possible, Segard said. She balances schoolwork, family and friends with time to make her product.
“I don’t take the easy way out on certain things,” Segard said. “Make your product well, and be honest.”
Her style can be seen in the prints she chooses to work with. Bright colors and a floral design complement a modern style in all of her products. While sewing, Segard listens to music, audiobooks and radio dramas, such as "Adventures in Odyssey."
Segard also started out selling at a weekly market in Portage, but now has expanded to a craft shop in Munster as well. Other DIY shops and crafters in the Region have been welcoming, encouraging and kind to Segard, her mother said.
Segard said it’s humbling to have people using her products, and satisfying that she has made something high-quality that she would use herself.
“It’s the joy of getting to make them and meet lots of new people,” Segard said.
Segard tries not to let numbers on social media stop her from remembering why she started the shop in the first place. She doesn’t like to go by the numbers she sees in likes and follows.
Personal touch most important
“When people are at a show and they’re like, ‘I really like the prints you choose’ or ‘I love everything here,’ ” Segard said. “I feel like that’s more rewarding than likes on Facebook.”
Segard hasn’t gone international yet in her sales, but she says her products have been sent out all over the U.S., from California to the East Coast.
With a year under her belt, Segard has been through all of the holidays and knows what to expect in planning for this year ahead. Segard’s mother said she and her daughter have grown from it.
“It’s been fun,” Heather said. “We’ve definitely learned a lot so I value it on many levels. For her, I feel like she’s had a great education in small business and she’s grown a lot in learning how to interact with people.”
The profits Segard makes she plans to use for normal teenage things: a car, college fund and trips. But in addition, last year Segard set aside a percentage of her profits to be donated to a Christian ministry in Ghana. She and her family have visited there before on a mission trip.
“It went to help a women’s sewing class,” Segard said. “They take a year of classes and learn how to sew and then they are given a sewing machine so they could go start their own business.”
She uses her profits in accordance with her family’s faith. Segard also sells items in an online shop with others to raise money for another woman’s adoption fees and is currently saving money to sponsor a child.
“When you have the perspective of honoring God, it’s not so much about making money and getting things done quickly all the time. It’s more about the relationships and the connections that we’re making with people and ways that I can use this skill to honor him and help others,” Segard said.