Telling stories for change: 2nd Story presents 'CultureBuilds' program

The art of storytelling has long been a tool to not only entertain but to teach lessons, encourage change, help build cultural understanding and relationships and to transform hearts and minds.
The Chicago storytelling theater collective 2nd Story, which has been around since 1999, presents events around the city and other locales, which have entertained audiences over the past two decades.
One of the newest programs started by 2nd Story is “CultureBuilds,” which helps team building, professional development and relationships in the workplace. "CultureBuilds" began in early 2020.
Companies from the United States and across the globe have taken part in 2nd Story's programs to help build better workplaces. "CultureBuilds" features a variety of offerings from team building and student workshops to inclusion and diversity topics and it's all done via the art of storytelling.
"2nd Story was founded as a theater company in 1999. It was founded with the idea that stories can change the world," said Lauren Sivak, managing director of 2nd Story.
“A Power Point is not going to change a heart or mind, but a well-crafted, well-told story can be a catalyst for change,” Sivak believes.
Chicago resident Sivak, who grew up in Hobart, said she joined 2nd Story in 2014 in the role of finance manager. She is currently managing director and oversees everything in how the operation runs except the artistic side. That includes administrative operations to marketing development and more.
The art of storytelling and theater arts have long been of interest to Sivak, who is a 2004 graduate of Hobart High School. She's also a graduate of Purdue University.
"When I was at Hobart, I was involved with the theater program," Sivak said. She believes the arts, theater and storytelling can impact society in many ways.
The current program as well as 2nd Story, in general, she said, were founded on the idea of "seeing the arts as a tool for active change."
Sivak said using the storytelling art for the "CultureBuilds" program is a successful and wonderful way to help employees in a variety of workplaces to learn to work together while learning to be open to understanding one another and accepting differences and diverse ideas. It's a unique human resources tool, for sure.
When individuals begin to open up about their own stories, others can often find points of similarities and it can often make it easier to get along in a workplace.
"The human experience is a universal one," Sivak said.
"CultureBuilds," Sivak said, is an appropriate "extension of 2nd Story" in that it really puts the focus on how powerful storytelling is to prompt empathy and change.
More than 25 companies and organizations have taken part in "CultureBuilds" over the last year.
With the pandemic shutting everything down early last year, Sivak said they've done many "CultureBuilds" programs virtually.
"Our (virtual) program has been shown in 11 countries, in 40 states and territories and throughout Illinois," Sivak said.
"For a small storytelling organization, those are great numbers," she said.
Sivak mentioned some comments from people who have experienced 2nd Story's various programs. They range from a virtual audience member who said "When I look back, I'm going to think about 2nd Story" to one gentlemen who said he came into it "with my knives out" but said he was still thinking about the experience. Yet another person who experienced 2nd Story said "the stories you tell force me to deal with the prejudices I carry with me."
One of 2nd Story's missions is that they have and will continue "changing the world one story at a time," Sivak said.
Through 2nd Story, Sivak said they are always exploring the idea of "how do we help plant the seeds of a story that stays" with people.
For more information on 2nd Story and CultureBuilds, visit 2ndstory.com and CultureBuilds.com.