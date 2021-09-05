Telling stories for change: 2nd Story presents 'CultureBuilds' program

The art of storytelling and theater arts have long been of interest to Sivak, who is a 2004 graduate of Hobart High School. She's also a graduate of Purdue University.

"When I was at Hobart, I was involved with the theater program," Sivak said. She believes the arts, theater and storytelling can impact society in many ways.

The current program as well as 2nd Story, in general, she said, were founded on the idea of "seeing the arts as a tool for active change."

Sivak said using the storytelling art for the "CultureBuilds" program is a successful and wonderful way to help employees in a variety of workplaces to learn to work together while learning to be open to understanding one another and accepting differences and diverse ideas. It's a unique human resources tool, for sure.

When individuals begin to open up about their own stories, others can often find points of similarities and it can often make it easier to get along in a workplace.

"The human experience is a universal one," Sivak said.

"CultureBuilds," Sivak said, is an appropriate "extension of 2nd Story" in that it really puts the focus on how powerful storytelling is to prompt empathy and change.