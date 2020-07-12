The door is open in Door County

Always eager to hit the road, but wanting to be cautious in this time of COVID-19, I was happy to hear one of my favorite summer road trip destinations, Door County, Wisconsin, was partnering with the Door County Medical Center and Door County Public Health to create procedures in accordance with the hospitality industry's Commitment to Cleanliness and Safety initiative.
To encourage visitors, Door County is offering Re-Open and Re-Discover promotion packages that are currently running until the end of July to encourage people to visit.
And there are plenty of reasons to do so.
Door County, a peninsula with 300 miles of shoreline running along the Green Bay and Lake Michigan shores, is home to quaint hamlets and byways filled with orchards, wineries, breweries, restaurants, shops, galleries, beaches, 11 lighthouses, five state parks and, this being Wisconsin, cheese makers and sellers.
In Fish Creek, listed by Forbes magazine as one of the 15 prettiest towns in America, a must stop is the historic White Gull Inn and Restaurant built in 1897 and famed after an appearance on “Good Morning America” for its cherry and cream cheese stuffed French toast. And yes, it’s probably as fattening as it sounds, but not to worry, all those calories can be walked-off by touring the village shops or by hiking on trails offering panoramic views of Green Bay at the 3,776-acre Peninsula State Park.
Water options abound.
Bay Shore Outfitters in Sister Bay offers kayak and standup paddleboard rentals as well as lessons for using both and kayak tours. It’s an easy paddle to Fred & Fuzzy's Waterfront Bar and Restaurant with its Jimmy Buffet via Northwoods vibe. They’ve separated the tables on the beach for social distancing, and there’s swimming, music and the option to sip margaritas while watching the sun set.
Door County Boats, in downtown Sister Bay, offers daily narrated trips aboard their double-decker tour boat that travels past historic sites like the Eagle Bluff Lighthouse and the channel of water separating the tip of the peninsula from Washington Island, once called Porte des Morts and now translated to Death’s Door.
While in Sister Bay, drive past Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant & Butik — the latter word is Swedish for "boutique" and it features a wide assortment of Scandinavian items. Besides such fare as Swedish pancakes with lingonberry sauce, the big draw here is the live goats grazing on top of the restaurant’s grassy roof. The restaurant opened in 1949, but the goats are relatively new, having first stepped foot on the roof in 1978 after someone gave owner Al Johnson one as a gift. Now they’re so popular there are two goat cams to follow.
Over the last few years, Door County has seen an increase in wineries, cideries, breweries and distilleries. One way to sample their offerings without worrying about navigating the two lane highway is to sign up for one or more of Door County Trolley’s tours, such as their Margarita & Martini Tour and Wisconsin Supper Club tours.
What used to be a way to feed large groups of hungry Scandinavian fishermen and lumberjacks now is a fun Door County tourist experience. The basic premise boils down to throwing large chunks of white fish and veggies into a large metal cauldron set up over an open fire and then, with a flourish — at least the way showman and boil master Matthew Peterson does it on a nightly basis at Pelletier’s Restaurant — throwing fuel on the fire for a burst of flames. The cooking completed, all that’s left is to eat.
“Suite Escape: Contact Free Stay” is a promotional package offered by the historic Eagle Harbor Inn in Ephraim (year-round population 266) just across the road from Eagle Harbor Bay. In business for 80 years, included is a stay in their one-bedroom Whirlpool Suites with two-way fireplace and private deck, welcoming bottle of chilled Prosecco, chocolate truffles and coupon for a picnic lunch at the Door County Creamery.
Check in and then check out the Hardy Gallery for exhibits by local and regional artists located in what was a warehouse on the village’s first pier built by brother’s Aslag and Halvor Anderson in the 1850s. The brothers married the Hanson sisters and while Halvor and Nettie started a farm, Aslag and Greta opened Anderson’s Store. Operated by the family for a century, it is now a museum where interpreters dressed in historic garb create a wonderful back to the 1800s setting.
With its brightly striped awnings and views of the bay and, inside, large soda fountain, juke boxes and vintage photos, Wilson’s Restaurant and Ice Cream Parlor has been a fixture in Ephraim since 1906. Besides flame-broiled hamburgers and home-brewed draft root beer, the menu offers wickedly good ice cream desserts and, because the peninsula is cherry country, Homemade Door County Cherry Pie.
