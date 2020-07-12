The door is open in Door County

Water options abound.

Bay Shore Outfitters in Sister Bay offers kayak and standup paddleboard rentals as well as lessons for using both and kayak tours. It’s an easy paddle to Fred & Fuzzy's Waterfront Bar and Restaurant with its Jimmy Buffet via Northwoods vibe. They’ve separated the tables on the beach for social distancing, and there’s swimming, music and the option to sip margaritas while watching the sun set.

Door County Boats, in downtown Sister Bay, offers daily narrated trips aboard their double-decker tour boat that travels past historic sites like the Eagle Bluff Lighthouse and the channel of water separating the tip of the peninsula from Washington Island, once called Porte des Morts and now translated to Death’s Door.

While in Sister Bay, drive past Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant & Butik — the latter word is Swedish for "boutique" and it features a wide assortment of Scandinavian items. Besides such fare as Swedish pancakes with lingonberry sauce, the big draw here is the live goats grazing on top of the restaurant’s grassy roof. The restaurant opened in 1949, but the goats are relatively new, having first stepped foot on the roof in 1978 after someone gave owner Al Johnson one as a gift. Now they’re so popular there are two goat cams to follow.