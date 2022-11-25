The key to a 'perfect' holiday is skipping perfection and penciling in time for zest

There are those who love the holiday season and count the days until the festivities begin. They can’t wait to decorate, wrap presents and spend hours baking at least 10 varieties of cookies.

Then there are the rest of us. We have fun once the hoopla begins, but we often wonder how we’ll make everything come together on time. It can be rather intimidating. Lucky for us there are ways to minimize holiday stress, prevent meltdowns and help us feel a bit more peaceful.

Make a plan

Before you hit the ground running, sketch out a plan of what you’d like the next few weeks to look like. This may include a budget for gifts, your gift list, when you’d like to have all gifts and cards mailed, special events that you enjoy, cleaning projects, decorating and baking.

Include daily rituals that keep you grounded, such as your fitness routine, meal prep, relaxation, family and friend time. Don’t get caught up making it perfect. This is merely a rough draft to settle your mind today. Adapt as needed.

Simplify shopping

Shopping local is good. It can also zap your energy when everyone in your community is shopping at the same time. If you’ve got the stamina to make your way through the crowds, mentally gear up and go. Or choose a day and time that are not as popular and enjoy shopping in a more serene setting.

Scheduled shopping days will help you feel more organized and save you time. For unbeatable deals, items that are hard to find or easier to ship directly to the recipient, enjoy shopping online from your favorite easy chair. Once the gifts come home, wrap them. No more staying up until all hours on Christmas Eve or the night before you celebrate. You’ll appreciate the sleep.

Decorate early

Whether you take the “less is more” approach or are out to win the “best decorated house” contest, begin decorating early so that you can enjoy the process. If you have family around to help and prefer to do it in a day or two, great.

Many people that I know do much of the decorating solo. Decorating marathons can feel like a chore that brings about resentment and exhaustion. By doing it in small increments, you won’t feel rushed, nor will it consume your day. This is supposed to be fun.

My neighbor enjoys putting lights all around his house and yard. He begins around Thanksgiving and spends time every day stringing lights while playing Christmas music. By Christmas week, it’s a magnificent sight. Hearing the music and seeing him work his magic makes me happy. He shares his Christmas cheer with our neighborhood and it’s contagious.

Bake and freeze

Most cookies and other goodies freeze well and stay fresh for several weeks as long as they’re packaged in an airtight container. Unless you love the excitement of baking cookies for hours on end just before your party, spread the baking out over the weeks prior. You can enjoy a few at a time, be prepared for impromptu entertaining and they’ll always taste fresh. If you don’t have freezer space, a neighbor cookie exchange just before Christmas may be a better solution. Bake several dozen of one variety of cookie and get together with your friends to trade. You’ll each get a dozen of every other cookie so that you have an assortment to offer your guests.

Ask for help

Celebrating the season is typically a team sport that hopefully brings people together. Share the love when hosting large gatherings by inviting your guests to bring a dish. By dividing up the menu, you can focus on being a gracious host who is not overly stressed.

Be real, not perfect

We do not live in the land of a Hallmark movie, where even the snow falls perfectly on Christmas Day. If you’re missing a certain kind of cookie, the dog tracks snow on your freshly cleaned carpet or you forget to serve the salad with dinner, all is not lost. As you celebrate the season of lights, giving and hope, consider what parameters determine your merry and happy. Be realistic with your goals and expectations. If this is the year that everything goes surprisingly well, you might want to save your rough draft for next year.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.