These gifts will satisfy your sports fan, adventurer or dapper fella

Finding the perfect gift for the guy in your life can be a challenge.

The good news is that Northwest Indiana offer many options to make this year’s holidays memorable. For those who prefer shopping online, many local and national retail establishments offer options as well.

Vintage finds

If you’re looking for an original gift he wouldn’t be expecting, O’Gara and Wilson Booksellers (ogaraandwilson.com) in Chesterton offers a wide variety of unique finds. The bookstore, which carries rare and newer books, is a trove for collectors and casual browsers.

What many may not realize, however, is that the store also features several collectibles and unique decor that’s perfect for a home office or favorite bookshelf, owner Jill Wilson says.

Some fun finds include estate pipes ($5 to $80), a model Gatling gun ($35), framed military prints ($20) and a model cannon ($300).

Den Records & Clothing in Porter carries new and old vinyl for a wide range of musical tastes, from jazz to punk, hip hop and classic rock, owner Ian dePerio says.

“Our used records are usually between $4 and $15, and our new records are between $18 and $35 depending on how many LPs,” he said.