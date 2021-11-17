These gifts will satisfy your sports fan, adventurer or dapper fella

Finding the perfect gift for the guy in your life can be a challenge.
The good news is that Northwest Indiana offer many options to make this year’s holidays memorable. For those who prefer shopping online, many local and national retail establishments offer options as well.
Vintage finds
If you’re looking for an original gift he wouldn’t be expecting, O’Gara and Wilson Booksellers (ogaraandwilson.com) in Chesterton offers a wide variety of unique finds. The bookstore, which carries rare and newer books, is a trove for collectors and casual browsers.
What many may not realize, however, is that the store also features several collectibles and unique decor that’s perfect for a home office or favorite bookshelf, owner Jill Wilson says.
Some fun finds include estate pipes ($5 to $80), a model Gatling gun ($35), framed military prints ($20) and a model cannon ($300).
Den Records & Clothing in Porter carries new and old vinyl for a wide range of musical tastes, from jazz to punk, hip hop and classic rock, owner Ian dePerio says.
“Our used records are usually between $4 and $15, and our new records are between $18 and $35 depending on how many LPs,” he said.
For those on a budget, a $3 and under bin can be the perfect place to grab a bargain or pick up stocking stuffers.
The open road
Swing into Harley-Davidson Valparaiso to check out gifts for guys who love or dream of heading out on the highway.
Ginger Misch, motor clothes manager, says popular gifts start at $20 and include drinkware, barware, home goods, clocks and other decor.
For snacks on the road, jerky is a favorite of many guys and can be the perfect stocking stuffer.
The Beef Jerky Flower Bouquet ($89, manlymanco.com) is a fun way to say, Happy Holidays this year. Its petals are made with 100% beef, with the stems made from a blend of beef, pork and spices.
For vegetarians, there's Vegky ($8 and up, vegky.com), a mushroom jerky made from the stem of shiitake mushrooms. With a fibrous texture, this jerky still tastes like meat but is high in fiber.
Fine pieces
While jewelry is a popular holiday gift for women, it is also special for men, says Christine Martinez of Albert’s Diamond Jewelers in Schererville.
Watches are favorites that convey technical mastery and quality, while serving as timepieces that become keepsakes, she says.
Fine jewelry also accentuates each man’s style, with options that include industrial metal to earthy woven bands. Gifts for men start at $29 (albertsjewelers.com).
Pop culture
Who doesn’t love a pop culture gem?
With locations throughout Northwest Indiana, Hallmark offers a variety of ornaments that showcase fun pop culture shows and games.
A Minecraft Enderman ornament ($19, hallmark.com) that portrays the teleporting Minecraft mob is a great find for gamers young and old, while "The Office" Michael Scott ornament ($19) features the beloved character with his iconic “World’s Best Boss” coffee mug. Press the button to hear catchphrases like, “That’s what she said.”
Fine tastes
Guys who love football likely know Terry Bradshaw, who has crafted his own bourbon. Bradshaw Bourbon ($55, bradshawbourbon.com) can be found at several stores throughout the Region as well as online, with each bottle delivering robust flavors of cinnamon, baking spices, vanilla and coconut.
Competitive fun
For the competitive guy in your life, the Region offers many gifts that keep on giving.
Galactic Greg’s in Valparaiso has in stock several games that are sure to be popular with men and boys this holiday season. General manager Jeremy Juliano recommends Twilight Imperium ($165, galacticgregs.com), in which three to six players take on the role of one of 17 factions vying for galactic domination through military might, political maneuvering and economic bargaining.
Every faction offers a different play experience and is a great gift for serious gamers, Juliano says.
“The game takes anywhere from two to six hours to complete and is for people who like Risk and sci-fi,” he said.
Another option is “Dune,” perfect for role play gamers who enjoy the new “Dune” movies and franchise, Juliano said. In this game ($60), players explore a world where fear is the mind-killer and where deadly duels and mysterious abilities are found.
For NFL fans, Denali Home Collections NFL Blankets ($100 to $140, denalihome.com) are an easy way to keep warm and celebrate the Chicago Bears or any favorite team.
Made with MicroPlus fabric and fiber technology that generates softness and durability, this blanket will continue to get softer with each wash.