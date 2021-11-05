These kids books are all about giving thanks

As Thanksgiving approaches, many families are giving thanks or looking for ways to give back.
If you’re in need of a little inspiration, here are a few book ideas that will encourage the giving spirit and get your whole family excited for the holidays.
How to Catch a Turkey
By Adam Wallace
Age group: 4 to 10 years old
It’s the day of the school Thanksgiving play, and a turkey is running loose. In this book, readers will help catch it so the show can go on. Along the way, they’ll learn STEAM concepts and enjoy funny illustrations that will get young readers excited for the Thanksgiving holiday.
I Am Thankful: A Thanksgiving Book for Kids
By Sheri Wall
Age group: 3 to 5 years old
In this rhyming storybook, three diverse families celebrate Thanksgiving with their own traditions of giving back. At the back of the book, there are additional activities and crafts that are designed to provide families with ways they can perform acts of kindness and express thankfulness during the holidays.
The Leaf Thief
By Alice Hemming
Age group: 4 to 8 years old
This funny picture book incorporates adapting to change by teaching kids about seasons. When a squirrel’s leaf goes missing, he teams up with his forest friends to find the leaf thief and address the anxiety that this new change in his life is causing.
Football: Great Records, Weird Happenings, Odd Facts, Amazing Moments & and Other Cool Stuff
By Ron Martirano
Age group: All ages
Football is a part of Thanksgiving for many families, so what better time to learn cool trivia, history-making records and true tales from this sport? Even die-hard fans will learn something new about the game, such as how the Cowboys’ coach, Jimmy Johnson, caught a glimpse of the Bills’ new formation when it was accidentally broadcasted, or the different ways team captains get their players fired up for the game.
Can We Help? Kids Volunteering to Help Their Communities
By George Ancona
Age group: 5 to 8 years old
This inspiring book shares through a series of photographs how kids across the country are giving back. Whether it’s through tutoring programs, helping professionals train assistance dogs, harvesting produce for soup kitchens or working together to knit hats for those who need warm clothes, kids are making a difference and inspiring others to find ways they can help, too.