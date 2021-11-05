These kids books are all about giving thanks

Age group: 4 to 8 years old

This funny picture book incorporates adapting to change by teaching kids about seasons. When a squirrel’s leaf goes missing, he teams up with his forest friends to find the leaf thief and address the anxiety that this new change in his life is causing.

Football: Great Records, Weird Happenings, Odd Facts, Amazing Moments & and Other Cool Stuff

By Ron Martirano

Age group: All ages

Football is a part of Thanksgiving for many families, so what better time to learn cool trivia, history-making records and true tales from this sport? Even die-hard fans will learn something new about the game, such as how the Cowboys’ coach, Jimmy Johnson, caught a glimpse of the Bills’ new formation when it was accidentally broadcasted, or the different ways team captains get their players fired up for the game.

Can We Help? Kids Volunteering to Help Their Communities

By George Ancona

Age group: 5 to 8 years old

This inspiring book shares through a series of photographs how kids across the country are giving back. Whether it’s through tutoring programs, helping professionals train assistance dogs, harvesting produce for soup kitchens or working together to knit hats for those who need warm clothes, kids are making a difference and inspiring others to find ways they can help, too.

