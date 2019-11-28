Local and online retailers have stocked their shelves with the hottest new toys this year, perennial favorites and everything in between.
But that can making finding the perfect choice for your youngster even more difficult. So, here are a few ideas for children’s gifts that can be found in the Region or online for added convenience.
For the artist
Whether encouraging an aspiring Picasso or someone who simply loves arts and crafts projects, United Art & Education in Schererville offers many options.
Popular this year are the Creativity for Kids Create with Clay Mythical Creatures and Clay Dinosaurs sets ($17 each, unitednow.com). Kids can bring mythical creatures or dinosaurs to life by molding the clay over plastic skeletons.
Playfoam and Playfoam Pals sets ($4-$15, unitednow.com) also allow kids to experiment with shaping the material into hundreds of designs.
At Mind Benders in Whiting, owners Amy and Joel Bender note that Liquid Watercolor Painting kits ($11-$21, mindbenders.biz) offer embossed picture cards that absorb paint in some areas and repel it in others. The kits are available in a variety of sizes and various photos.
For the bookworm
Though there are plenty of new releases, a local retailer helps parents introduce their children to some of their favorites.
In addition to offering a large children’s book section, O’Gara and Wilson Ltd. Antiquarian Booksellers in Chesterton has several classics, owner Jill Wilson said. These include “Hardy Boys Mysteries” ($4 each, ogaraandwilson.com) and C.S. Lewis’s “Narnia” books ($3-$6).
New at Galactic Greg’s in Valparaiso, the most recent Teen Titans Go! issue ($5, galacticgregs.com) features two new stories, making this comic a winner for young teens.
A new children’s book series is also catching the attention of many parents. “EQ Explorers: Little Adventures for a Big, Happy Life” ($15, eqexplorers.com) is designed to educate and inspire children with lessons of emotional intelligence. All profits from EQ Explorers go to help underserved children through the Kapalua Cove Foundation, which donates books to orphanages, remote libraries and more.
STEM building
STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) careers are booming now, and many schools are incorporating it into their curriculums. Many toys also have STEM components, including Plus-Plus building toys ($7-$25, unitednow.com), which empowers children with explorative play and develops fine motor skills, logic and creativity.
Those with veterinary aspirations will enjoy Rescue Runts Series 2: Help Me Heal ($20, amazon.com), which arrive with matted fur full of (fake) fleas, dirty paws and sad eyes. Each animal comes with a grooming kit and healing accessories and allow kids to provide a little bit of care and lots of love.
For young children
For babies and toddlers, finding toys that promote enrichment often are important. A is for Airplane ($20, mindbenders.biz) is made from 100% recycled plastic milk jugs and accompanies a board book that covers all 26 letters of the alphabet.
Also at Mind Benders, Smart Farmer ($25) introduces strategy and thought in this activity designed for kids 5 and older. As part of the game, sheep, cows, horses and pigs must be separated on the farm using strategy and thought.
For babies, Clappy the Animated Monkey ($40, gund.com) provides engagement and entertainment. By touching the monkey’s left foot, an interactive clapping game begins. Touching the right foot will play the song, “If You’re Happy and You Know It.”
For gamers
A popular gift for kids and teenagers, Cubes ($7-$24, mindbenders.biz) come in all types, shapes and sizes, and vary in how they twist, click, fidget and must be solved.
The newest favorite, Bender says, is the Checkered Cube, which offers multiple challenges and solutions.
Galactic Greg’s, the comic book and gaming store in Valparaiso, has several Funko Pop! figures ($12 and up, galacticgregs.com) being released throughout the fall. Popular board games there include Catan: Junior ($40), which introduces a modified playing style of the classic Settlers of Catan, and Ticket to Ride: First Journey ($30), which scales the play of the Ticket to Ride series down to a younger audience.
Other ideas
The StoryBricks Letter Board ($29, creativeqt.net) is a great tool that encourages math, spelling and reading practice. The board features magnetic backing and comes with 285 StoryBricks letters, numbers and grammatical signs.
Kids who love to cook will enjoy eat2explore’s Explore World Holiday Treats kit ($25, eat2explore.com). This limited-edition includes directions and shopping list needed to make desserts from Japan, Croatia and Austria as a family.
Families also will learn about the history of Japanese Mochi, Croatian Gingerbread and Austrian Linzer Cookies.