GARY – Declan McNicholas’ confident smile as he entered Holy Angels Cathedral said it all — something was very right. He realized it. So did his bishop.
“This is an amazing day. I’m super excited, and I want to be ordained a priest,” McNicholas, 26, said prior to his ordination Saturday to the priesthood of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Gary.
Following his ordination, the Rev. McNicholas said the priesthood “feels awesome,” adding, “I’m excited and ready to go.”
Bishop Donald J. Hying ordained McNicholas to the priesthood and Deacon Jacob McDaniel to the transitional diaconate. A year from now, Gary’s new bishop will ordain McDaniel a priest.
Calling the ordination “a day of great rejoicing for the entire diocese,” Hying said, “this day is so right, because both of the candidates are so right.”
The bishop continued that both men “have been called by Jesus Christ to serve the church. ... God has profoundly touched you both, and you responded to that call. You articulated it.”
McNicholas grew up at St. Patrick Parish in Chesterton. He graduated from Mundelein Seminary in Illinois and has been serving as a deacon at St. Michael the Archangel in Schererville. He will now move to St. Thomas More in Munster as an associate pastor.
McDaniel, 27, will continue his studies at Mundelein for the final year of preparation for the priesthood. He is a product of Queen of All Saints Parish in Michigan City.
“Today is a new beginning of my vocation to serve God’s people,” McDaniel said, citing all the priests he met and his college classmates for their support.
Hying is leaving Gary later this month for the Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin. A native Wisconsinite, Hying, 55, fills the void left by the death of Madison Bishop Robert C. Molino, 71.
During his four-year episcopate in Northwest Indiana, Hying became a strong promoter of evangelization. In 2017, he opened the first synod in the history of the Gary diocese in an effort to establish future pastoral priorities.
Both candidates for ordination cited Hying’s influence.
“Very positive, very optimistic,” McNicholas said of Gary’s fourth bishop. “He’s the kind of person who’s in love with and on fire for the Lord.”
“He showed me how to be a true servant of the Lord and how to serve his people,” McDaniel said. “He knows how to lead and he’s a good priest.”
McNicholas cited his parents, other priests and his classmates as examples of faith.
Valparaiso residents Patrick and Deenna McNicholas said they were both “excited and full of joy” at their son’s priestly ordination.
Those eight years of preparation, Patrick McNicholas added, “went by very quick.”
Deenna McNicholas offered her son this advice during his seminary years: “Stay close to the Lord. He’ll lead you.”
Mark and Sharon McDaniel called the ordination a “big milestone” for their son, with the mother adding, “We’re just very proud of him.”
Mark McDaniel attributed his son’s religious vocation to the young man’s late paternal grandparents, Garvin and Barbara McDaniel. The new deacon received a full scholarship to Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis to study science and possibly become a medical doctor.
Then, after two-and-a-half years at IUPUI, with only five credit hours needed to graduate early, McDaniel changed his mind and switched majors, from chemistry to philosophy.
As a seminarian, McDaniel has assisted at several parishes and underwent a Spanish-language immersion in Mexico.
McNicholas also served at several parishes and studied Spanish. Among his summer assignments was serving with the Missionaries of Charity, assisting at a summer camp, going door-to-door in the neighborhood and praying with people.
Before a packed cathedral, Hying administered the sacrament of Holy Orders on the two candidates. Following a formal presentation of the two men, Hying accepted the candidates, electing them to be ordained, after which the two vowed obedience to the church, its people, the bishop and his successors.
Following a litany during which McNicholas and McDaniel laid prostrate before the altar as a sign of humility, the bishop laid his hands on each candidate.
In his ordination to the transitional diaconate, McDaniel was dressed with the stole and dalmatic as a visible sign of his office in the community. The communal ministry, going back to the first deacons in the New Testament, is to serve the needs of the poor and to encourage others to do likewise.
As a sign of the deacon’s commitment to lead a gospel-based life, McDaniel was entrusted with the Book of the Gospels.
The bishop and all the assembled priests laid hands on McDaniel as a sign of unity. The laying of hands is an ancient Christian symbol of someone being set aside for a particular work in the church.
McNicholas was then given the stole and dalmatic. Hying anointed the newly-ordained priest with sacred chrism oil — the anointing of hands symbolizes McNicholas’ ability to celebrate Mass.
Following the presentation of offertory gifts by McNicholas' parents, the bishop and priests offered the newest priest the kiss of peace.
“All of a sudden, here you are,” said Hying. “Those long years of seminary have gone by so quickly.”
Now ordained and “turned loose,” the bishop counseled McNicholas and McDaniel to proclaim the gospel with boldness, celebrate the sacraments, and “shepherd God’s people with compassion.”
Noting the youth of the two candidates, Hying said they could look forward to a “long life of service to God.”
“Store today in your heart,” Hying advised, noting that in this time of challenge, their ordination reflects grace and the power of Jesus in their lives.