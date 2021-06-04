This yoga class at Portage Township YMCA is the cat's meow

While the downward-facing dog may be a popular yoga pose, a recent class at the Portage Township YMCA was all the cat’s meow.

The YMCA recently partnered with The Humane Society of Hobart to offer a kitten yoga class. Participants have the opportunity to practice their yoga moves while playing with feline friends.

While fostering harmony in the body, mind and environment is the purpose of any yoga class, kitten yoga offers a local animal organization the opportunity to foster awareness as well.

“Some participants held onto a kitten and didn’t do any poses at all,” said Britney Mendoza, healthy living coordinator for the Portage Township YMCA. “This was a great but unique way for two nonprofits to get together and share our missions with our community.”

Kittens haven’t been the only four-legged yoga partners at the YMCA, however.

“Last year, pre-COVID, we came up with the idea to partner with a local shelter for puppy yoga as a fun and unique fundraiser, because who doesn’t love puppies?” Mendoza said.

The YMCA forged a partnership with the Humane Society of Hobart and held a puppy yoga event in February 2020.