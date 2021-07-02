Time to scream for ice cream

Is there any better treat to enjoy on a summer day than ice cream? Whether it’s sandwiched between two cookies, set atop a sugar cone or spooned out of a dish, ice cream is synonymous with summer.
When you’re ready to dig into a frozen treat, you’ve got plenty of places in the Region to enjoy it. Here’s a little list for some inspiration — and you may even want to bookmark it on your computer or hang it on your refrigerator and try them all out this season.
Dairy Belle
Locations in Hammond, Crown Point, Schererville and Cedar Lake
The original location in Hammond dates back to 1950, where they’re known for creamy soft serve ice cream in the classic vanilla, chocolate and twist flavors. They expanded to Schererville in 2015 and in 2018 opened a Cedar Lake location. Most recently they’ve added a shop in Crown Point. Some specialties include the “glacier,” which is a slush and vanilla ice cream float and a hot apple cinnamon crisp sundae.
Gayety’s Chocolates & Ice Cream
Lansing
This century old candy shop and ice cream parlor is still serving up ice cream made the old-fashioned way, with mouthwatering seasonal flavors. A customer favorite is the fruit salad sundae and the muddle sundae with pecans, caramel and hot fudge.
Dari-ville
Dyer
Get all your favorite treats at this walk-up window, from sundaes to frozen yogurt to shakes — or one of their popular cones with eyeballs. Watch for their annual August Pajama Nite, when you can arrive in your pajamas and get a free cone.
Valpo Velvet
Valparaiso
For more than seven decades, Valpo Velvet has been the place to go for indulgent sweet frozen treats. With over 60 flavors there’s something for everyone. Enjoy sorbet, sherbet, frozen yogurt, novelties like frozen chocolate banana and drumstix or a good ol' cone. You can also find their pre-packed ice cream at many local retailers.
Cowfe at Fair Oaks Farms
Fair Oaks
You’d be hard pressed to find ice creame fresher and more decadent than what is made at Fair Oaks Farms. Try out one of the many flavors of homemade ice cream in the Cowfé at this dairy farm. If you’re also in the mood for savory, try out a grilled cheese sandwich made with their award-winning cheese.
Sundae Funday
Crown Point
There’s so much to choose from at this fun ice cream shop. Beyond the classic hand dipped ice cream cones with more than 30 flavors, you can enjoy floats, shakes, banana splits, sundaes or take home an ice cream cake or pizza. You can also buy ice cream kits to assemble at home.
Z’s Shakes & Cakes
Gary
This is the spot to get an Instagram-worthy shot for your feed. The cake shakes are a treat so delicious you won’t even bother to think about the calories in this massive treat. Shakes are topped with cake slices for a one-of-a-kind ice cream experience.