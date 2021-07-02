Time to scream for ice cream

Is there any better treat to enjoy on a summer day than ice cream? Whether it’s sandwiched between two cookies, set atop a sugar cone or spooned out of a dish, ice cream is synonymous with summer.

When you’re ready to dig into a frozen treat, you’ve got plenty of places in the Region to enjoy it. Here’s a little list for some inspiration — and you may even want to bookmark it on your computer or hang it on your refrigerator and try them all out this season.

Dairy Belle

Locations in Hammond, Crown Point, Schererville and Cedar Lake

The original location in Hammond dates back to 1950, where they’re known for creamy soft serve ice cream in the classic vanilla, chocolate and twist flavors. They expanded to Schererville in 2015 and in 2018 opened a Cedar Lake location. Most recently they’ve added a shop in Crown Point. Some specialties include the “glacier,” which is a slush and vanilla ice cream float and a hot apple cinnamon crisp sundae.

Gayety’s Chocolates & Ice Cream

Lansing