Last week, I began discussing ways to save on travel. While lodging, transportation and meals do make up the majority of travel expenses, there’s another important aspect of vacationing that must be addressed too: What will you do on your trip, and what will it cost?

Whether you’re taking a day trip, an extended weekend or a weeklong vacation, you’ll likely want to see some of the sights at your destination and enjoy a few attractions too. What’s the best way to do this on a budget?

First, if your trip takes you to any National Parks or Federal Recreation Lands, look into the America the Beautiful pass. It is $80 for one year and allows the passholder and three adults, or all occupants in a personal vehicle, to access the parks and lands. This pass can be used over and over for an entire year. Current and retired military qualify for these passes free of charge. The National Park Service also offers them free to 4th grade students as part of the national “Every Kid Outdoors” initiative (and of course, the entire family can use the pass with the student.) Senior citizens pay just $20 a year for this pass, or $80 for a lifetime pass. Learn more at store.usgs.gov.

If you are headed to some of these attractions don’t feel that you will use the entire price of this pass on your trip, check out the per-car rates on site too. On our recent Pensacola trip, we learned that a one-week national park pass was $25 for our vehicle, and it gained us entry to multiple beaches, parks and attractions on the Gulf Island National Seashore. We visited multiple beaches and toured Fort Pickens, enjoying three days’ worth of activities for that $25!

Another low-cost way to enjoy attractions is to utilize a museum pass program. The North American Reciprocal Museum Association allows you to utilize an existing museum membership at other museums and attractions around the country. If you plan to visit multiple participating institutions, you may find this to be cost-effective. Learn more about this program at narmassociation.org.

If you’re “staycationing” in your home area, see if your local library has a museum and attraction pass program for your area too. I live in a suburb of Chicago and our local library belongs to a network of Chicagoland attractions – everything from museums to zoos to mini golf courses. Tickets are free or deeply discounted when acquired through this program.

If you’re headed to a theme park, it’s worth looking into discounted ticket options too! Multiple large theme park chains offer discounted passes through warehouse clubs and licensed ticket brokers. Whenever we plan a theme park trip, I seek out the best and lowest-priced options to purchase our tickets from, as I have learned that the most expensive place to buy them is at the gate of the park.

Some employers even participate in a network of discounted attraction tickets and travel rates. Tickets At Work is a nationwide discounter for everything from theme parks to concerts to plays and musicals. It’s even got discounted hotel rental car rates, so it can be a valuable tool to utilize for those that have access to it.

The one thing I would strongly advise against doing is buying partially used attraction tickets online. At times, you may see these offered on resale sites. However, there are numerous caveats with this: There is no guarantee that the number of days on the pass are still valid. How do you prove that someone claiming that a three-day ticket to a major theme park still has one unused day on it? If you purchase it and try to scan it at the park, and it does not, what recourse do you have?

Additionally, many theme parks tie tickets to the original purchaser, either by name, electronic data or biometric fingerprints. Purchase tickets from a reputable source to ensure that you’ll sail through the gates of your attraction destination.