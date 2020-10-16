'Tis the season: With Halloween in sight and Thanksgiving and Christmas shortly after, sweet temptations await

“My favorite technique is mindful eating,” she said. “When faced with a holiday or any special food, ask yourself if this is something you are truly hungry for and if you really want to eat it.”

If the answer is yes, go ahead and eat it, guilt free, Kleinman says.

“Really take the time to savor the moment and enjoy your treat,” she said. “If not, it’s OK to decline the treat or to save it for later.”

Wait a few minutes before heading back for seconds, since your feelings may change during that time period.

“Holidays only happen a few times a year, so it’s OK to overindulge every once in a while,” she said.

Teaching kids about a well-balanced diet can even include offering candy, Tharp says.

“Adding a piece of Halloween candy into a school lunch or as a treat for after dinner can be a great way to include sweets in the diet, but not encourage kids to eat too much at one time,” she said. “Parents can find what works best for them and how much they feel comfortable allowing their child to have.”

Kleinman adds that food restriction as a whole is not usually a good idea.