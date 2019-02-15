Today is Friday, Feb. 15, the 46th day of 2019. There are 319 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight:
On Feb. 15, 1961, 73 people, were killed in the crash of a Sabena Airlines Boeing 707 in Belgium.
On this date:
In 1564, Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei was born in Pisa.
In 1798, a feud between two members of the U.S. House of Representatives (meeting in Philadelphia) boiled over as Roger Griswold of Connecticut used a cane to attack Vermont's Matthew Lyon, who defended himself with a set of tongs. (Griswold was enraged over the House's refusal to expel Lyon for spitting tobacco juice in his face two weeks earlier; after the two men were separated, a motion to expel them both was defeated.)
In 1933, President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt escaped an assassination attempt in Miami that mortally wounded Chicago Mayor Anton J. Cermak.
In 1965, singer Nat King Cole, 45, died in Santa Monica, California.
In 1992, a Milwaukee jury found that Jeffrey Dahmer was sane when he killed and mutilated 15 men and boys.
In 2002, a private funeral was held at Windsor Castle for Britain's Princess Margaret, who had died six days earlier at age 71.
Ten years ago: The Western Conference beat the East 146-119 in the NBA All-Star game.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama signed measures lifting the federal debt limit and restoring benefits that had been cut for younger military retirees.
One year ago: The last of the bodies of the 17 victims of a school shooting in Florida were removed from the building after authorities analyzed the crime scene; 13 wounded survivors were still hospitalized.
Today's Birthdays: Actress Claire Bloom is 88. Songwriter Brian Holland is 78. Rock musician Mick Avory (The Kinks) is 75. Jazz musician Henry Threadgill is 75. Actress Jane Seymour is 68. Singer Melissa Manchester is 68. Actress Lynn Whitfield is 66. "Simpsons" creator Matt Groening is 65. Model Janice Dickinson is 64. Reggae singer Ali Campbell is 60. Musician Mikey Craig (Culture Club) is 59. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green is 59. Actor-comedian Steven Michael Quezada is 56. Country singer Michael Reynolds (Pinmonkey) is 55. Actor Michael Easton is 52. Latin singer Gloria Trevi is 51. Actress Alex Borstein is 48. Actress Renee O'Connor is 48. Actress Sarah Wynter is 46. Olympic gold medal swimmer Amy Van Dyken-Rouen is 46. Rock singer Brandon Boyd (Incubus) is 43. Rock musician Ronnie Vannucci (The Killers) is 43. Singer-songwriter-musician Conor Oberst (Bright Eyes) is 39. Actress Ashley Lyn Cafagna is 36. Actress Natalie Morales is 34. Actor Zach Gordon is 21.