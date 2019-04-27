Today is Saturday, April 27, the 117th day of 2019. There are 248 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On April 27, 1978, 51 construction workers plunged to their deaths when a scaffold inside a cooling tower at the Pleasants Power Station site in West Virginia fell 168 feet to the ground.
On this date:
In 1521, Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan was killed by natives in the Philippines.
In 1791, the inventor of the telegraph, Samuel Morse, was born in Charlestown, Massachusetts.
In 1965, broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow died in Pawling, New York, two days after turning 57.
In 1982, the trial of John W. Hinckley Jr., who shot four people, including President Ronald Reagan, began in Washington. (The trial ended with Hinckley's acquittal by reason of insanity.)
In 1992, the new Federal Republic of Yugoslavia was proclaimed in Belgrade by the republic of Serbia and its lone ally, Montenegro.
In 2006, construction began on the 1,776-foot Freedom Tower at the site of the World Trade Center in New York City.
Ten years ago: A 23-month-old Mexico City toddler died at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, becoming the first swine-flu death on U.S. soil.
Five years ago: Two 20th-century popes who'd changed the course of the Roman Catholic church become saints as Pope Francis honored John XXIII and John Paul II; Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI joined him in the first celebration of Mass by a serving and retired pontiff in the church's 2,000-year history.
One year ago: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made history by crossing over to South Korea to meet with President Moon Jae-in; it was the first time a member of the Kim dynasty had set foot on southern soil since the end of the Korean War in 1953.
Today's Birthdays: Actress Anouk Aimee is 87. Rock musician Jim Keltner is 77. Rock singer Kate Pierson (The B-52's) is 71. Rhythm-and-blues singer Herbie Murrell (The Stylistics) is 70. Rock musician Ace Frehley is 68. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is 68. Pop singer Sheena Easton is 60. Actor James Le Gros is 57. Rock musician Rob Squires (Big Head Todd and the Monsters) is 54. Singer Mica Paris is 50. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., is 50. Actor David Lascher is 47. Actress Maura West is 47. Actress Sally Hawkins is 43. Rock singer Jim James (My Morning Jacket) is 41. Rock musician Patrick Hallahan (My Morning Jacket) is 41. Rock singer-musician Travis Meeks (Days of the New) is 40. Neo-soul musician Joseph Pope III (Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats) is 40. Country musician John Osborne (Brothers Osborne) is 37. Actor Francis Capra is 36. Actress Ari Graynor is 36.
Thought for Today: "The newest computer can merely compound, at speed, the oldest problem in the relations between human beings, and in the end the communicator will be confronted with the old problem, of what to say and how to say it." — Edward R. Murrow (1908-1965).