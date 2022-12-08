Toys, treats and more to make holiday special for your furry, feathered, finned friends

For the furry, feathered or scaly family members on your holiday shopping list, many stores across the Region offer the perfect gifts.

As you weigh what to put in your pet’s stocking, you won’t be alone. Globally, the pet care market has grown to $261 billion this year, according to data from Global Market Insights.

As stores that sell pet products ramp up their holiday displays with tasty treats, fun toys and other gifts, here are a few options to make their holiday experiences memorable as well.

For your cat

Cat towers ($165, alsipnursery.com) are a popular addition to living spaces each season, says Sandy Richwalski, senior pet department manager and buyer at Alsip Home & Nursery in St. John and Frankfort.

“Cat towers, specifically the King's Manor brand, give the cats several sleeping spaces as well as different textures to scratch on,” she said.

Cat stockings filled with toys to stimulate their minds and bodies are another easy gift to grab on the go, Richwalski said.

At Brandt’s Old Fashion Emporium in Michigan City, general manager Katie Wolszczak says the shop has a wide variety of toys ($5 to $45, facebook.com/BrandtsOldFashionEmporium) to interest cats.

“There are catnip toys and even pop-up houses for the cats that are all Christmas themed for all of us that enjoy the holiday spirit,” Wolszczak said.

At Ted’s Pet and Feed in Schererville and Lansing, Kong cat toys including Kong Scrattles ($3 to $5, tedsfeedstore.com) will entertain felines, Schererville store manager Lynn Woestman says.

“These toys are an enticing and enriching festive play toy that is perfectly sized for cats of all ages,” she said.

For your dog

Popular among people, advent calendars ($19) also are great month-long gifts for dogs as well, Woestman says.

“An advent calendar helps celebrate the days leading up to Christmas” with treats and toys, she said.

Another option at Ted’s Pet and Feed is a No Hide Feast dog chew ($5 to $27).

“These chews are made with simple ingredients and are long lasting,” Woestman says. “This festive flavored chew is made with organic turkey, pumpkin and cranberries, which are great holiday flavors.”

Jake’s Feed in Valparaiso has a new line of dog toys made from recycled water bottles, called the Spunky Pup Clean Earth Collection ($14 and less, jakesfeed.com), owner Christine Blackford says.

“For those looking for dog treats, Grandma Lucy’s ($8) is our No. 1 selling dog treat, and we just got in Gingerbread Recipe in a fun holiday package,” she said.

Providing a place to relax after a long day of playing also will be a hit with your dog, Richwalski says.

Alsip Home & Nursery has a selection of dog beds ($20 to $190), some of which offer orthopedic benefits and absorb moisture.

“They’re soft and absorbent for the dog who comes in from the snow and jumps in bed,” Richwalski said.

Kong dog toys ($10 to $20) have been a top seller at Alsip as well and are known for their durability even among strong chewers.

Richwalski says the Nothin’ to Hide brand offers safe, highly digestible treats, including rawhide alternatives in Christmas shapes ($9 to $20).

At Brandt’s, Wolszczak says dog Christmas toys ($5 and up) include plush animals, balls for tougher play and squeaker toys.

“We have a large variety of frosted Christmas cookies that are made by Pawsitively Gourmet, where each cookie is baked and hand-decorated with care,” she said.

All of the cookies ($3 each or three for $7.50) are made with sweet potato as the base and a yogurt icing for the frosting, she said.

Other treats include bite-size and peanut butter apple pie flavored biscuits ($9.79 per bag) made in LaPorte by the B.W. Biscuit Co., Wolszczak said.

“Did I mention that they are human grade?” she said. “If I can eat the treat, then I know it’s safe for my dog to have.”

For the dog that destroys everything, Tuffy toys ($6 to $44) might be the solution.

“Although they are not specifically Christmas-themed, the Tuffy toys make a great gift for those dogs that love stuffed toys but destroy everything,” Wolszczak said.

Tuffy toys are constructed with up to three layers of material depending on the shape, size and style, she said.

“Certain layers of material are coated with a layer of plastic to hold the material fibers together and finalized with a soft fleece for the outside layer,” Wolszczak said. “Not only that, but Tuffy toys can have up to seven rows of stitching.”

For those who can’t decide on the perfect gift, Humane Indiana’s Resale Shop in Highland offers pet-themed gift baskets ($45 and up, humaneindiana.org) that include a variety of products including toys and treats.

“In the Keep it Local section of the store, pet-themed baskets are available along with local artisan gifts and treats, and shoppers can feel great that not only are they giving their pet a quality, locally sourced gift, but that the proceeds are helping local shelter animals to be healthy and find their forever homes,” said Jane Powers Schiesser, community relations manager.

The shop also features new and gently used costumes, beds, toys and accessories, she said.

For your other pets

While many people have cats and dogs, Blackford says she has seen an increase in other types of pets as well.

“We have seen backyard poultry increase over the past two years, and they are becoming more of a family pet to so many,” she said.

Jake’s Feed carries a variety of treats and feed for chickens, including non-GMO, organic, soy-free and economy options. Happy Hen treats ($10 and up) are one of the brands popular among customers and include mealworm and bug blends.

For fish lovers, nothing beats a tank makeover with new decorations and plants or a whole new setup by Aqueon or Tetra, Richwalski says.

If you’re buying new at Alsip Home & Nursery, a 10-gallon fish tank kit ($79), 20-gallon kit ($125) or 55-gallon kit ($230) will come with many of the supplies you need to get started. Additional fish decor ($3 and up) is available as well, allowing you to personalize your fish’s home.

“For the reptile lovers, a new setup by Zoo Med ($160 and up) comes complete with everything you need,” Richwalski said. “Komodo came out with some new reptile decor ($7 to $30) that will make your habitat look awesome.”

For wild bird enthusiasts, Woestman recommends heading to Ted’s Pet and Feed in Lansing, which has a wide selection of wild bird products, including the Droll Yankee New Generation Bird Feeder ($38).

“This feeder has a durable base that you can add to a seed tray or it can be pole mounted,” she said. “This feeder is USA made, has a protective weather-resistant finish and can be easily cleaned. And, it will hold up to 1 pound of sunflower or mixed seeds.”