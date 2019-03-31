This year, for the first time, Northwest Indiana students in grades seven through 12 are eligible to enter the 2019 BP Students Ideas Competition during the Chicago Architecture Biennial.
It’s a great chance to earn a variety of prizes including $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $200 for third, by answering the question: “How would you transform a vacant or underused space in your community?”
“This is the third year for the competition — but the first time we’ve expanded it outside of Chicago,” said Madison Howard, junior account executive at Jasculca Terman Strategic Communications in Chicago. It is sponsored by BP America.
“Before this year, only students attending Chicago Public Schools in Cook County could participate, so we’re excited to expand this opportunity to the collar counties,” including in Northwest Indiana.
According to Howard, the competition asks students to create and share ideas about how design can play a role in creating valuable shared spaces and improving communities.
“It’s a way of giving them a way to use what they’ve learned in the classroom and reimagining it for their community in a way to make it a better place to live,” Howard said.
Howard said submissions can explore myriad ideas and concepts about architecture and the built environment from such disciplines as design, the humanities, visual and performing arts, and STEM.
“One example of an idea is a student looking at an empty lot and imagining what it would look like as a playground,” Howard said.
The Chicago Architecture Biennial, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is dedicated to creating an international forum on architecture and urbanism through the production of exhibitions and public programs.
The 2017 second edition of the Chicago Architecture Biennial, or CAB, was the largest architecture and design exhibition in North America and highlighted the transformative global impact of creativity and innovation in these fields.
To participate for 2019, students can enter either individually or as a group. Besides monetary awards, competition winners will receive educational prizes and will have their ideas displayed at the Chicago Cultural Center during a portion of the Biennial, which runs from Sept. 19, 2019, through Jan. 5, 2020.
Registration for entering the competition closes on April 12, 2019, with submissions due by 5 p.m.
Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Chicago Cultural Center in spring 2019.
Honorable Mentions receive $100 each. Teachers and educators supporting a first prize-winning individual or group project receive a $150 gift certificate to be used for instructional supplies.
All participants are eligible for a Digital Achievement Badge, designed as a way of recognizing learning beyond formal credentialing systems. They also will receive a framed certificate from the jury, which is composed of professionals selected by the Chicago Architecture Biennial committee based on their personal and professional success in design and the arts, involvement in local issues in Chicago, and commitment to supporting youth.
Projects will be based on the criteria outlined in the competition manual.
For your information:
What: 2019 BP Students Ideas Competition at the Chicago Architecture Biennial
When: Registration closes and submissions due at 5 p.m. April 12
Cost: It’s free to enter
How: For more information about the competition and how to enter, visit chicagoarchitecturebiennial.org/competition