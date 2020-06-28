TRAVEL: Enjoy the outdoors in Indy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This season, as we’re faced with the ongoing pandemic, outdoor attractions have a bit more appeal over enclosed spaces. And in any town you visit in the Midwest, there will be something interesting to see or do outside.

Some places just have more to see and do than others, and Indianapolis is definitely a top spot for outdoor fun or relaxation. Indy is brimming with outdoor attractions, lush parks, beautiful scenery and winding trails. Here are a few of the outdoor Indy attractions and activities you won’t want to miss.

White River State Park

The country’s only cultural urban state park, White River State Park has something for everyone. There are trails and walking paths along the canal, green spaces and outdoor artwork, and it connects to an amphitheater, the zoo and a minor league ball park. Indoor activities include the NCAA Hall of Champions, the Indiana State Museum and one of my favorite museums anywhere, the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art. Bike rentals are available to explore the 250-acre park.

The park is such a peaceful place to spend an afternoon. Pack a picnic meal or get carry-out from a downtown eatery and spread out a blanket in the grass. Take a leisurely stroll through the park. Admire the artwork. Rent a pedal boat or kayak and hit the water.