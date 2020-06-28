TRAVEL: Enjoy the outdoors in Indy

This season, as we’re faced with the ongoing pandemic, outdoor attractions have a bit more appeal over enclosed spaces. And in any town you visit in the Midwest, there will be something interesting to see or do outside.
Some places just have more to see and do than others, and Indianapolis is definitely a top spot for outdoor fun or relaxation. Indy is brimming with outdoor attractions, lush parks, beautiful scenery and winding trails. Here are a few of the outdoor Indy attractions and activities you won’t want to miss.
White River State Park
The country’s only cultural urban state park, White River State Park has something for everyone. There are trails and walking paths along the canal, green spaces and outdoor artwork, and it connects to an amphitheater, the zoo and a minor league ball park. Indoor activities include the NCAA Hall of Champions, the Indiana State Museum and one of my favorite museums anywhere, the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art. Bike rentals are available to explore the 250-acre park.
The park is such a peaceful place to spend an afternoon. Pack a picnic meal or get carry-out from a downtown eatery and spread out a blanket in the grass. Take a leisurely stroll through the park. Admire the artwork. Rent a pedal boat or kayak and hit the water.
You can also rent hammocks at the visitor center, so bring a book to get lost in while you lounge in a hammock under a tree.
For more information, visit whiteriverstatepark.org.
Old World Gondoliers
I’ve had this on my bucket list for years, but my trips have either been in the off-season or I haven’t had time to squeeze it in. What could be more fun than gliding along the canal as you’re serenaded in Italian?
Old World Gondoliers offers one of the most unique outdoor activities in the city — a traditional Venetian-style gondola ride.
Rides are offered daily from 2-9 p.m., lasting 30 minutes or one hour, with a maximum seating capacity of eight. Boarding is outside of Fresco Café, where you can enjoy an authentic Italian meal and purchase cocktails or wine to take aboard your ride. You can also bring your own beverages.
Rides are family friendly and a great way to celebrate a special occasion. Director Jeff Hutson said that it’s also the top proposal site in the Midwest, averaging two marriage proposals per day.
Reservations can be made online at 4gondola.com or by phone at 317-340-2489. In light of the pandemic, the rides are by reservation only with social distancing in place (drivers sit about 11-feet behind passengers and six feet above passenger seating) and there’s no hand-holding to bring you aboard.
Indianapolis Zoo
The Indianapolis Zoo has re-opened with lots of creatures to see and lots of space to social distance. Timed-entry tickets are available through the website, indianapoliszoo.com.
There are fun opportunities to feed colorful budgies and lorikeets, flamingos and even a giraffe. Besides checking out animals, you can ride a train or the endangered species carousel or get a bird’s eye view on the Skyline sky ride. You can also hop online in advance of your visit to see live feed of some of the animals (or take a virtual visit).
Monument Circle
Being the history buff I am, I’m always drawn to monuments and memorials and I love the Soldiers & Sailors Monument that is a focal point in the downtown area. The indoor exhibits were closed as of the time of writing, but it’s worth a visit just to examine the exterior sculptures and the stairs outside are a lovely place to park and enjoy some ice cream in the summer sun.
Also, keep in mind for another season to return to check out the observation level, which is up 330 steps and allows for a lovely look at the area from above.
Visit indianawarmemorials.org for more information.
Eagle Creek Park
This spot is recommended by a friend in Indy. It’s one of the nation’s top 10 largest municipal parks and is home to 3,900 acres of woods, meadows and ponds alongside 1,200 acres of reservoir with a zip line course, boat launch and beach. For more information, visit eaglecreekpark.org.
