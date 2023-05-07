I returned last week to a place I have really come to love - Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. It was my third trip there in less than a year. I’d experienced it in summer and then winter and now I was back for spring. This time I was staying at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, an award-winning all-seasons resort set on 1,300 acres in southeastern Wisconsin in a community that has been a popular second residence of many wealthy Midwest families and been dubbed the “Hamptons of the Midwest.”

The Grand Geneva Resort & Spa is a beautiful property with 358 guest rooms, which includes suites and deluxe rooms, along with 29 villas. I’d visited once before in March 2020. It ended up being our final trip just before the world shut down the following week at the start of the pandemic. I loved our time there where we enjoyed the restaurants and lounge, relaxed in the lobby area and in front of the fireplace in our room and where I also got on skis for the first time for a private lesson then marveled at the master snowboarders and skiers getting their last runs of the season in.

I’m also a fan of architecture and Frank Lloyd Wright and the design of the main lodge was inspired by his Prairie style - emphasizing horizontal lines with split levels, featuring large windows allowing an abundance of light and incorporating the natural landscape into the design to make you feel as though you’re enveloped in the outdoors even when you’re inside. It’s a lovely structure.

Since my last visit the resort has undergone a large renovation project, making the place more elegant and the rooms even more cozy. In 2021, the public areas were upgraded with a redesign of the lobby and lounge with the launch of an outdoor facility, The Landing. Last year all guest baths received renovations and this year additional guest room improvements were made. The place retains that classic, luxurious feel, but with modern redesigns and upgrades to the guest rooms that make them more comfortable and visually appealing. The bathroom looked really sharp and I spent a bit of time soaking in the inviting oversized tub that was separate from the large shower with rainfall system.

Unfortunately, the late April snowfall meant the golf course had closed that day, but as the weather gets even more pleasant, it’s a magnificent place for golfers to visit to play two championship 18-hole golf courses, including The Brute, which has one of the most challenging layouts in the Midwest. There’s also indoor rock climbing, pickle ball courts and a number of other activities. They have an indoor/outdoor waterpark on the grounds - the Timber Ridge Lodge featuring 225 guest suites, a salon and spa, shopping and three restaurants.

This past week was Lake Geneva Restaurant Week and we dined at two of the participating restaurants onsite at the resort, Brissago, an upscale restaurant featuring classic Italian cuisine and the Grand Cafe, both of which had just launched some new menu items. Brissago has an extensive international wine list and some phenomenal pastas dishes. We started with Bruschette Con Mozzarella E Proscuitto and I couldn’t resist a pasta course before our main entrees. Carbonara is a favorite dish and their Bucatini Carbonara with duck egg was delicious and memorable. Entrees we tried were a scrumptious Porco A La Brissaga breaded pork chop and seared scallops. It’s hard to resist tiramisu when I’m at an Italian eatery and I’m so glad I indulged in dessert. It was perfection.

The next morning we enjoyed a lovely brunch spread overlooking the beautiful grounds with a patio flowerbed full of bright tulips that were being lighting sprinkled with snowflakes. I scanned the menu of house specialties and I always seek out something I can’t get anywhere else. When I spotted the cheddar stuffed latke, I stopped looking. It was a delicious, hearty serving of shredded potatoes filled with four year-aged cheddar and tarragon topped with applewood thick cut bacon and eggs - I opted for scrambled. My husband got the brioche French toast with vanilla bean custard and a berry compote. It was massive in size with thick slices of bread made fresh at a local bakery.

We spent a little time out around town dining at a couple other restaurant week spots - a new place called House of Bogini that I fell in love with for its creative European-inspired cuisine, passionate and friendly owners, fresh ingredients, cool decor and overall happy vibe and Magpie’s Den & Pen, a fun and casual spot for craft beers, good burgers and shared bites.

House of Bogini focuses on fresh, clean recipes and has the best Mediterranean salad, street tacos, lamb samosas and haddock sliders. At Magpie’s, I again noticed a signature item I couldn’t get anywhere else and had to try the Northwoods Pickles, which is like an egg roll filled with a dill pickle and gooey Wisconsin cheese. They also had one of the best burgers I’ve had in a long time.

For more information on Grand Geneva Resort & Spa visit grandgeneva.com and for more information on the area, go to visitlakegeneva.com.