Having served as a James Beard Foundation nominating judge I always keep track of the chefs and restaurants that make the cut. Some restaurants and chefs I’ve never heard of and am eager to find out about, others I’m not surprised to learn they got the nod. But this week, I learned that Wagner’s Village Inn in Oldenburg, Indiana was one of six recipients of the foundation's 2023 America's Classics.

The award is given to locally owned restaurants that have timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community. Wagner’s, which is owned by Dan Saccomando, took the award for the Great Lakes Region.

If you haven’t heard of Wagner’s Village Inn, that’s not surprising. Open since 1959, it’s a stop on the Southeastern Fried Chicken Trail and several years ago, The New York Times named it the “best of the best” in terms of being a place to get fried chicken. But other than that, it’s more of a word-of-mouth type place though I guess that is changing quickly.

If you haven’t heard of Oldenburg, that’s not surprising either. Nestled in the hills and valleys of the southeastern region of the state, its population in 2001 was 639, a drop of about 30 people from the previous year. But what it lacks in size, it makes up for in charm because Oldenburg, named after the city in Northern Germany, has deep Bavarian roots. Nicknamed the Village of Spires because of its many church steeples from such buildings as the Oldenburg Academy of the Immaculate Conception, Oldenburg Franciscan Center, Old Stone Church, Holy Family Church and the Convent Chapel, it was founded in 1817 making it one of the oldest communities in the state.

It's one of my favorite small towns in Southern Indiana and worth the trip. Visiting is like a trip to Bavaria without the plane ride. It’s an easy jaunt east from Indianapolis but it’s like entering a different world. The streets are called strasses (German for roads), the Oldenburg Historic District is a must for historic architecture buffs with 80 of Oldenburg’s 115 buildings dating before the 20th century began. Among the oldest are the Waechter's Cradle Shop (1845), Fischer Tavern built in 1850, Stone Church (1846-1848) and Holy Family Church in 1862, and everything is neat as a pin.

Of course if you visit, a stop at Wagner’s is a must. Here’s how the Beard award described their place and the chicken: “The elements of the fried chicken at Wagner’s are as unpretentious as the wood-paneled dining room: chicken, salt, pepper, flour, lard.”

The skillets used to make the chicken aren’t washed with soap and water but rather scraped and wiped clean. But the chicken is pan-fried, not deep fried and it’s peppery or at least it can be unless you ask them to hold the pepper. If you get the chicken dinner, I recommend a side of mashed potatoes and gravy—the gravy is made from the pan-drippings from frying the chicken. Remember you didn’t come to Oldenburg to lose weight.

Hopefully though, exploring the town—everything is easily accessible on foot—will burn a few calories as there are other places to stop. If you want to grab a map, there are several walking tours that tell the story of the village’s history and individual buildings including “A Franciscan Adventure” that shows how to navigate through the complex of buildings belonging to the Sisters of St. Francis of Oldenburg, who first arrived there in 1851.The walking tour map is available on the Franklin County website (address below).

If you’re wondering why you need a map for navigation, consider this--the grounds include a 300-acre farm (monasteries used to be self-sustaining with dairy cows, carpentry shops and crops); the Immaculate Conception Chapel, built in 1889 with its 161-foot tall tower and belfry, the Oldenburg Academy which opened back in 1851, Our Lady of Fatima Shrine, and for peace and contemplation, a stone grotto. The latter has hedges in front that spell out the Latin word for peace.

If taking the self-guided village tour, look for such architectural details as the stained glass windows at the Convent Chapel and the tin façade of the 1861 Hackman-Munchel Store—the largest non-religious building in the village. Other intriguing details are the engraved sun and moon and initials I.H.E.H. on the Huegel House’s stone lintel. Those are the initials of the original owners with the house in 1845. The moon and sun indicate the tavern and inn, open day and night. Perfect for those who might not read German or English or even read at all as many didn’t back then.

People are friendly here and don’t be surprised if they say hello like they really mean it. On one of my excursions to Oldenburg, a retired teacher and his wife invited me into their home to show off the restoration work they’d done.

Always a fun stop, the Carriage House Antiques is located in an 1850's bank building and features an inventory of 5,000 which includes period antiques from 17th century to early 20th century and the selection is diverse from collectibles to antiques including dolls, old keys, plates, vases, photos, paintings, rare maps and documents. But another reason to stop in is for a taste of Sister Cleo’s homemade ice cream. Every month, the 88-year-old-sister makes a special flavor but the store always carries chocolate, vanilla, butter pecan, orange cream, root beer, lemon, mint chocolate chip, salted caramel, and strawberry.

I know after chicken and ice cream it seems way too soon to be talking about food again, but at least take a peek at the colored etchings on the front of the Brau Haus, another restaurant that has been open for over a century. Here the dishes have a definite Bavarian fare with lieblingsgeruchte (German for favorites) such as sausages and kraut served with rye bread and a side of German potato salad. But this being southeastern Indiana, they’re also known for their, you guessed it, fried chicken and it’s cooked the same way, simply seasoned and then pan-fried.

Once called the King’s Tavern and now the Pearl Street Tavern, with its historic bar, has been a popular place for drinks and food since the 1850s.

If you’re thinking about spending the night, the Sherman House in nearby Batesville—just a few miles down the road—is one of the oldest restaurants and hotels in the state. They too serve German fare and—yes they have fried chicken too.

For more information, visit FranklinCountyIN.com.