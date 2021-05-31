10 summer festivals you won’t want to miss

After a full year of limited or non-existent travel, families are itching to hit the road this year and make up for lost time. Festivals have been absent, but are making a comeback this summer and in every corner of the state you can find celebrations of food, music and more.

“We are seeing an upward trend of people feeling safe to travel on an airplane, attend a sporting event or festival, go to a movie theater, stay at a hotel and do other activities they did pre-COVID. Most Hoosiers have already been feeling increasingly ready to return to leisure and travel-related activities, like festivals,” said Amy Howell, director of communications with Visit Indiana.

“We expect this trend to continue over the coming weeks and months as more residents get vaccinated. Dozens of events are taking place this year. We love to celebrate everything about Indiana: our food, heritage, music and more. Check out our event listings for up-to-date information.”

For a full listing of statewide festivals, go to visitindiana.com/events?cat=7. Here are ten that you’ll want to consider adding to your summer calendar.

Harrison County Fair