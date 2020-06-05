10 ways to bring family fun to your backyard

6. Plant a garden

It’s not too late to get a few plants in the ground or in some pots. Pick up some flowers, herbs or tomato plants and monitor them each week to see how they are growing. Sneak in a little education by creating charts for your kids to measure and record progress throughout the season. Gardening is a great skill to have and it will be exciting for kids to see the yield of their hard work in the end.

7. Bling out your bike

If your bicycles are looking boring or need a little facelift, take some time to create a new design with spray paint and decals. Go online and order some fun accessories like a horn, bell, flag or basket. When it’s all done, take a family ride for ice cream to celebrate and show it off.

8. Chalk art

Giving kids free rein in the house with crayons or markers can sometimes have some disastrous results. But chalk on a driveway or sidewalk isn’t permanent. It will wash away nicely with the next rain or with some sprays from a hose. Before the artwork is washed away, take a picture to remember it. Let the kids be creative and you can encourage them to leave kind messages to brighten the day of your neighbors.

9. Bring back the sandlot