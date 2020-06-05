10 ways to bring family fun to your backyard

In any other year, we’d be planning for all kinds of warm weather activities about now with our families that may include spending warm afternoons at a community pool or water park, jumping on a roller coaster at a theme park, hopping in the mini van for a road trip to visit crowded museums and roadside attractions, hibernating in a dark, air conditioned movie theatre to see the biggest summer hits on the big screens, sitting in the stands watching nine innings of America’s pastime, gathering at festivals to hear live music and eat fattening food on a stick. Many of those opportunities don’t exist right now and might not exist at all this season. Others will be greatly modified with smaller crowds and mask requirements.
So, in times like this, what is a parent to do? You have to get creative and come up with your own at-home fun. And decades from now when your kids think back on summers of the past, it’s likely this season is one that will stick with the more than others. Here are a few ways to make some fun summer memories at home this year.
1. Camping in the backyard
Have fun camping under the stars in your own backyard. Pitch a tent. String some lights. Roast marshmallows in a fire. Roll out the sleeping bags. Maybe even tell some scary stories. And then drift off to the sound of crickets.
2. Backyard obstacle course
Plan out a little course in the backyard using things you might already have in your garage or basement. Jump over boards. Run around cones. Climb up a rope or ladder. Roll across pool noodles. Create some spaces to wiggle your way through. Make sure it’s safe and then see who can get through the fastest.
3. Catch fireflies
Way back before video games existed, kids played outside until dusk playing rounds of tag and games like Red Rover. Then as the sun went down and yards lit up with the glow of lightning bugs, you could catch them in your hand, put them in a jar with a layer of aluminum foil on the top with holes poked in it and watch the creature for a bit before letting it go. Introduce your kids to this fun activity with perhaps the most enchanting and harmless of insects.
4. Grilling cook-off
Turn your backyard into the set of a cooking show. Light up the grill and work in teams to creative a lavish meal with ingredients you have on hand. Video tape the process to look back on later. Let one family member sit out to do a blind judging and pick a winner. You might even want to make it a weekly event and rotate to let each person have an opportunity to judge.
5. Water fight
On a hot summer day, nothing feels better than cooling off with a spray of cold water. Team up and fill up the water balloons and water guns for a friendly water battle that will help everyone expend some energy and cool off at the same time.
6. Plant a garden
It’s not too late to get a few plants in the ground or in some pots. Pick up some flowers, herbs or tomato plants and monitor them each week to see how they are growing. Sneak in a little education by creating charts for your kids to measure and record progress throughout the season. Gardening is a great skill to have and it will be exciting for kids to see the yield of their hard work in the end.
7. Bling out your bike
If your bicycles are looking boring or need a little facelift, take some time to create a new design with spray paint and decals. Go online and order some fun accessories like a horn, bell, flag or basket. When it’s all done, take a family ride for ice cream to celebrate and show it off.
8. Chalk art
Giving kids free rein in the house with crayons or markers can sometimes have some disastrous results. But chalk on a driveway or sidewalk isn’t permanent. It will wash away nicely with the next rain or with some sprays from a hose. Before the artwork is washed away, take a picture to remember it. Let the kids be creative and you can encourage them to leave kind messages to brighten the day of your neighbors.
9. Bring back the sandlot
It is looking like a lot of kids who would normally be playing little league baseball or softball this won’t have the chance to do so this year with so many seasons cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. That doesn’t mean no ball can be played this summer. Bring back the pick-up games with neighborhood kids (that will be nicely spaced across the field) in your backyard, an empty dead end street, a deserted parking lot or a spacious field. When playing in a neighborhood close to homes and cars, though, go with the whiffle balls rather than baseballs.
10. Make your own popsicles and ice cream
If you don’t have an ice cream maker, take to the Internet for instructions on making a frozen treat in the most basic of ways with a couple ziplock bags, sugar, vanilla and salt. Here’s a link to a simple one at food.com: www.food.com/recipe/kid-friendly-activity-ice-cream-in-a-baggie-196267.
With just a blender, ice cubes and different flavorings or fruit, you can create an array of slushies or fill containers and add sticks to make homemade popsicles.
