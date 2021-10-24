A Grand weekend: Mackinac Island hotel takes guests 'Somewhere in Time'

But it’s more than just costumes. The weekend consists of such activities as discussions about the film’s production process, a screening of the movie, and appearances by returning cast and crew. "Somewhere in Time" packages also include five-course dinners in the Grand’s very grand dining room, with its long line of large windows overlooking the 660-foot porch — said to be the longest in the world and the Straits of Mackinac beyond.

Also included in the packages are the sumptuous luncheon buffet and full breakfasts, as well as ticket discounts on the ferries. If you really want to go all out, the "Somewhere in Time" Suite and the Jane Seymour Suite both feature memorabilia from the film. Out of the hotel’s 367 rooms, these are among the most requested.

The Grand Hotel is all high tea in the elaborate parlor with its Victorian era furniture and soft piano music. At night, a climb to the Cupola Bar at the top of the hotel is the place to enjoy an after-dinner drink, the soft tinkle of live jazz, and a panoramic view of the lights from passing boats and the Mackinac Bridge connecting lower Michigan to its Upper Peninsula.

Just a carriage ride away