Air Force museum a must for history, aviation fans

One of my favorite museums that I’ve been to in recent years is just outside Dayton, Ohio — the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

It’s located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, dates back to 1923 and is the largest military aviation museum in the world with more than 360 aircraft and missiles on display. With a visitor count of about a million a year, it’s one of the most visited attractions in the state of Ohio.

In the fall of 2018, I took a lengthy road trip with my aunt, and the first destination was the home of a cousin, Carole, in Dayton. We left home early in the morning on Labor Day and that afternoon arrived at Carol’s home for a party with her family and with plans to have a birthday dinner with her the following evening. That left us open on day two of our trip to do what we wished.

Aunt Marilyn pulled out an area tourist guide to see what attractions were in the area. I honed in on the NMUSAF and noticed that admission was free (a nice bonus), and we made our way there in the afternoon after hitting one of the Wright Brothers attractions that morning.