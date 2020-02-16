Air Force museum a must for history, aviation fans

One of my favorite museums that I’ve been to in recent years is just outside Dayton, Ohio — the National Museum of the United States Air Force.
It’s located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, dates back to 1923 and is the largest military aviation museum in the world with more than 360 aircraft and missiles on display. With a visitor count of about a million a year, it’s one of the most visited attractions in the state of Ohio.
In the fall of 2018, I took a lengthy road trip with my aunt, and the first destination was the home of a cousin, Carole, in Dayton. We left home early in the morning on Labor Day and that afternoon arrived at Carol’s home for a party with her family and with plans to have a birthday dinner with her the following evening. That left us open on day two of our trip to do what we wished.
Aunt Marilyn pulled out an area tourist guide to see what attractions were in the area. I honed in on the NMUSAF and noticed that admission was free (a nice bonus), and we made our way there in the afternoon after hitting one of the Wright Brothers attractions that morning.
Because our time was limited, we had to pick out a couple specific things to focus on. The museum is huge, and you could easily spend a full day there if you wanted to give full attention to each exhibit. It has been built onto over the years from its original structure and now has four buildings that make up the museum, situated mostly in chronological order. There are several guided tours available each day that you can register for that take place in each building and last about 1 hour and 15 minutes each.
I was most interested in the World War II portion, which recently had acquired the Memphis Belle B-17F that was restored on-site. I found out that one of Carol’s sons, whom I met on that visit, is a volunteer there and had been involved with the project.
The exhibit was full of amazing pieces of aviation history — the only surviving Valkyrie and the Bockscar, the B-29 Superfortress that dropped the “Fat Man” atomic bomb on Nagasaki at the end of World War II. There’s a display honoring the Tuskegee Airmen and several exhibits on specific European and Pacific Theatre missions.
You’ll find over 50 complete pieces of WWII aircraft as well as an extensive collection of engines and weapons used in the war.
I scurried a little through the World War II exhibit because there was one other exhibit I really wanted to see: the Presidential Gallery. It required a bit of walking as it was on the opposite end of the museum, but it was well worth it. There are 10 presidential planes in this exhibit, from a U-48 used by President Dwight D. Eisenhower from 1956-1960 to a VC-140B Jet Star used from 1961 to 1987 that flew Presidents Nixon, Ford, Carter and Reagan.
I was completely in awe stepping aboard the VC-137C SAM 26000 Air Force One that was in service for 36 years and transported President John F. Kennedy to West Berlin in June 1963 to deliver his “I am a Berliner” speech and then carried his body back to Washington, D.C., after his assassination in Dallas later that year.
Not only did I want to see more, but all of my kids are interested in military history, and two of my boys are particularly interested in aviation and have served as cadets in the Civil Air Patrol, so I knew I had to make a return trip with them.
When they had their spring break last year, we visited Dayton and spent several hours at the museum. This time I also got to spend ample time exploring additional galleries dedicated to the early years of aviation, the Korean War and the Cold War, as well as the Missile and Space galleries.
I could not recommend this place more to anyone with an interest in American history. The drive to get there took just four hours, so it’s easily manageable for a weekend or even an overnight visit. For more information, visit nationalmuseum.af.mil.