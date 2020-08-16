Air Zoo offers fascinating fun

If you have ever dreamed of taking to the skies, the Air Zoo is the place for you. The Air Zoo, located just outside of Kalamazoo, Michigan is open for guests at a reduced capacity with over 100 aerospace artifacts on display. It opened in 1979 and features aircraft of all kinds, from some of the earliest planes in existence to modern military pieces.
Eight aircraft are situated on the property outside of the museum, including a B-57, F-4, Learjet, and an S-3 Viking. Inside you’ll find many examples of rare and historic aircraft in several permanent exhibits, the most recent being Alien Worlds and Androids, which was acquired for permanent display in late 2019. “it was to open April 1, 2020 and due to the pandemic debuted on June 29th, when we opened for members,” said Nikki Statler, director of marketing.
“Guests will explore the concept of alien life in and beyond our solar system through nine different themed environments and discover strange alien-like creatures found here on earth. They will also learn about the technologies used to explore remote solar systems and extreme environments found on Earth. The exhibit is engaging, has some hands-on features and is included in admission.”
Next up will be "Amelia: Adventurous Aviatrix” scheduled to open later this month. The all-new exhibit explores the adventures and legacy of Amelia Earhart. "Planned for display in the Flight Innovation Center’s Golden Age of Flight gallery, the exhibit tells the story of a brave, bold woman who broke through barriers to make history in the sky. Guests will learn how Amelia went from a playful child born in Atchison, Kansas, in 1897 to an aviation and women’s empowerment icon and contributor,” said Statler. The exhibit highlights such stories as Amelia’s healthcare passion (she cared for wounded World War I pilots) and how she sought out a female flight instructor to teach her about aviation.
“Guests will get to know the man behind Amelia’s powerful publicity machine and count the pilot’s numerous achievements, such as becoming the first woman — and second person — to pilot an aircraft across the Atlantic and setting women’s world altitude, speed, and endurance records,” said Statler. “They will learn about Amelia’s ultimate dream to fly around the world, meet flight navigator, Fred Noonan, who joined her on that mission, and consider the unsolved mystery that followed. A recreated historic scene, which depicts Amelia giving flying tips to pint-size pilots, provides the centerpiece to this exhibit in the round.”
After entering through the “cloud tunnel,” you’re in a large space that moves chronologically around the room, featuring unique planes and placards explaining each one - among them an Ascender prototype fighter aircraft that is one of only three that were made after the other two were destroyed in crashes; a P-47 Thunderbolt used during D-Day operations and a Ford Tri-Motor.
The World War Ii exhibits encompass part of this room and extend further into the museum with extensive coverage of the Pacific Battles, an exhibit on the Navajo Code Talkers and a display dedicated to the Tuskegee Airmen.
You’ll also find a lot of information on early space travel and have the opportunity to sit in a 1960s era living room on period furniture and watch footage of the first moon landing on a black and white television set.
Some of the pieces in the museum have been restored by dedicated volunteers. “We have this outstanding and nationally recognized team, comprised mostly of volunteers. They are an amazing group of men and women that work tirelessly to restore macro artifacts. They are currently working on a Douglas Dauntless SBD-2P and FM-2 Wildcat. Both historic aircraft met a watery fate when WWII pilots trained, and crashed, on Lake Michigan,” Statler explained. “Guests can see the work being done, ask questions and share stories. It is inspirational and a guest favorite. Everyone needs to visit the Flight Discovery Center on their visit.” Volunteer docents stationed at different points in the museum are also a wealth of knowledge and ready to answer questions on anything you see.
“The Air Zoo gets the imagination going, it doesn’t matter if you are 2 or 102. There is nothing like watching the faces of new Air Zoo visitors as they enter the gallery and gaze in awe. One of my favorite experiences is seeing the energy and wonder that transpires between generations – a veteran sharing a memory from his days of piloting with his children and grandchildren in front of a WWII airplane, or a young lady full of adventure and wonder, gazing at one of our space capsules and sharing her plans to travel to space with her adoring family,” said Statler. “For those not sure that planes and flying are their thing, they will enjoy the stories of the people behind the machines and will be amazed at the science, technology and engineering that took us from the Wright Flyer to space travel, in less than 60 years.”
To limit exposure, it is recommended to purchase tickets online. Temperature is scanned at entry and make are required indoors and when unable to physically distance outdoors.
The Air Zoo is located at 6151 Portage Road, Portage, Michigan. Call 269-382-6555 or visit airzoo.org for information.
Hours: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday noon-5 p.m. Monday’s are reserved for vulnerable population only.
Admission: $15.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors age 60+, $14.95 for children age 5-18 and free for children age 4 and under. A 50% off discount is available for US Military, veterans, police and firefighters.
There are some rides within the facility, a theatre and flights simulators, but they are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Some hands-on activities that can be easily disinfected remain open.
