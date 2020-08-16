Air Zoo offers fascinating fun

Some of the pieces in the museum have been restored by dedicated volunteers. “We have this outstanding and nationally recognized team, comprised mostly of volunteers. They are an amazing group of men and women that work tirelessly to restore macro artifacts. They are currently working on a Douglas Dauntless SBD-2P and FM-2 Wildcat. Both historic aircraft met a watery fate when WWII pilots trained, and crashed, on Lake Michigan,” Statler explained. “Guests can see the work being done, ask questions and share stories. It is inspirational and a guest favorite. Everyone needs to visit the Flight Discovery Center on their visit.” Volunteer docents stationed at different points in the museum are also a wealth of knowledge and ready to answer questions on anything you see.

“The Air Zoo gets the imagination going, it doesn’t matter if you are 2 or 102. There is nothing like watching the faces of new Air Zoo visitors as they enter the gallery and gaze in awe. One of my favorite experiences is seeing the energy and wonder that transpires between generations – a veteran sharing a memory from his days of piloting with his children and grandchildren in front of a WWII airplane, or a young lady full of adventure and wonder, gazing at one of our space capsules and sharing her plans to travel to space with her adoring family,” said Statler. “For those not sure that planes and flying are their thing, they will enjoy the stories of the people behind the machines and will be amazed at the science, technology and engineering that took us from the Wright Flyer to space travel, in less than 60 years.”