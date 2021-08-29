An opportunity to 'Explore': Department of Natural Resources program encourages Hoosiers to visit their state parks

“It’s special because you can’t buy the pin unless you complete the five requirements,” Cosman said.

There are 32 participating Indiana State Parks — eight of which are reservoir properties — as well as two state forest recreation areas and one Fish & Wildlife property.

“Tens of thousands of people have participated,” said Angie Manuel, interpretive manager with Indiana State Parks. “Some have earned just one pin, and some have earned them all.”

Count Cosman as one who has earned them all. The Schererville resident recently completed his 35th park visit. Despite his love for the outdoors, he found himself continuously surprised at what all the state’s parks had to offer.

“I was surprised at how many parks had cemeteries and towers,” he said. “We have lots of turtles in Indiana. I also saw an indigo bunting (bird) eat a bumble bee. So cool.”

While some participants enjoy planning their trips in advance, the Cosmans often chose to decide how their trip would play out once they arrived.

“We usually stop at the gate and get a map, then head to the nature center or office for the program specifics,” Kimberly Cosman said. “The rangers are pretty flexible about which trail you choose.”