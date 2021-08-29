An opportunity to 'Explore': Department of Natural Resources program encourages Hoosiers to visit their state parks

Each pin located just below the crown of his hat tells a story.
Designed with drawings of eagles, kayakers, hikers, rolling hills and more, each pin represents a state park in Indiana that Steve Cosman has visited.
A nature lover, Cosman and his wife, Kimberly, always made it a point to visit at least a few of the many parks Indiana offers throughout the state. But when he retired, he saw an opportunity to rise to a challenge — visit all of Indiana’s state parks.
That’s when he began mapping out his journey to visit each corner of the state with the goal of completing the Explore pin program, an Indiana Department of Natural Resources initiative that encourages the state’s residents to visit and learn about what makes each of the state’s parks and reservoirs special.
To earn a pin, a person must complete five requirements: Attend an interpretive program, or complete a self-guided activity if no program is available; hike, bike or paddle for at least 30 minutes on park trails; compete a site-specific activity assigned by the park; complete one hour of volunteer time; and report to the interpretive naturalist or staff person about how the volunteer time benefited the property and the individual.
Once participants complete all five, they can purchase a pin for $2.
“It’s special because you can’t buy the pin unless you complete the five requirements,” Cosman said.
There are 32 participating Indiana State Parks — eight of which are reservoir properties — as well as two state forest recreation areas and one Fish & Wildlife property.
“Tens of thousands of people have participated,” said Angie Manuel, interpretive manager with Indiana State Parks. “Some have earned just one pin, and some have earned them all.”
Count Cosman as one who has earned them all. The Schererville resident recently completed his 35th park visit. Despite his love for the outdoors, he found himself continuously surprised at what all the state’s parks had to offer.
“I was surprised at how many parks had cemeteries and towers,” he said. “We have lots of turtles in Indiana. I also saw an indigo bunting (bird) eat a bumble bee. So cool.”
While some participants enjoy planning their trips in advance, the Cosmans often chose to decide how their trip would play out once they arrived.
“We usually stop at the gate and get a map, then head to the nature center or office for the program specifics,” Kimberly Cosman said. “The rangers are pretty flexible about which trail you choose.”
The Explore program is part of a three-part program called Hoosier Quest.
“Hoosier Quest was designed to replace the decades-old Park Patch Program,” Manuel said.
Hoosier Quest also includes two options called “Discover” and “Challenge,” where participants can earn free patches. “Discover” is designed for visitors 5 and older, while “Challenge” is designed for any age and people of all abilities.
Of the three, Manuel says the “Explore” pin program has been the most popular.
“The Explore pin program can be accomplished in one day, which is probably desirable,” she said. “We’ve also learned that folks love to collect things. Many Explore participants are goal-setters and definitely strive to collect them all.”
For Cosman, getting to see the state that he calls home has been rewarding.
“The parks are wonderful, but we have found so many neat towns,” he said. “Some of our favorites are Wabash, Madison, Corydon and Richmond.”