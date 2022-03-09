As wedding business picks up, venues adapting to new situations

The last two years have been anything but certain for wedding planners including Desireé Moore Dent.

“The last couple of years have been hard on my wedding and event planning business and the industry as a whole,” said the owner of Chicago-based Dejanae Events LLC. “Postponements in 2020 left us with only three weddings to manage.”

Yet in 2021, all of those postponements plus new clients left her planning two wedding seasons in one year.

“I’ll be honest and say, it was exhausting,” Dent said. “I feel things are starting to get back to normal and couples are adjusting as needed to have these beautiful wedding celebrations with their family and friends.”

For Stephanie Graham, assistant director at Friendship Botanic Gardens in Michigan City, adjustments are common with any wedding. After all, personalization is key to making a wedding memorable.

However, since the beginning of the pandemic, some couples have had to get creative to design an event they felt comfortable hosting.

“Many of our clients have reduced their guest counts, and streaming the ceremony for family and friends who are unable to attend has become a popular practice,” Graham said.

As an outdoor venue where social distancing is easier to accomplish, the botanic gardens have held an advantage, especially compared to venues in states with tougher restrictions.

“The Gardens has experienced an increase in popularity since the beginning of the pandemic, leading us to an abundance of new inquiries and bookings,” Graham said. “Indiana’s restrictions and guidelines have been less strict than those of our neighboring states, which has resulted in the majority of our clients traveling from Illinois or Michigan to the Gardens for their special day.”

Jelena Radoicic, owner of Love Story Weddings & Events, which serves Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area, also notes a surge of requests for outdoor ceremonies and receptions.

“Outdoor ceremonies have been popular before, but are more so now, and with an outdoor reception to follow,” she said. “Outdoor receptions are my favorite because they are so romantic, but it is up to Mother Nature if the wedding day will be sunny or rainy.”

Yet many indoor venues have found ways to adjust as well, though representatives say it hasn’t been easy.

Peter Kaiafas, owner of Avalon Manor in Merrillville, says bookings have increased in the last year but have not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

“With the omicron surge, we’ve had a few events postpone,” he said.

Those that go on feature a wide array of requests from the clients, from spread-out seating to plated food instead of buffet or family-style dinner.

“Instead of eight to 10 guests per table, a client may request four to six at a table that’s designed to seat 10,” Kaiafas said. “We have to look at business differently, often spreading an event out over more space. The problem you run into is when you’re close to capacity and then you have to get creative, but some people prefer to postpone.”

Through the pandemic, Kaiafas says he has tried to accommodate clients who ultimately decide to postpone their wedding events.

“I’d much rather postpone than cancel,” he said. “We do whatever we can to accommodate pushing an event back. It’s definitely been a challenging time, like nothing we’ve ever seen, but we’re getting through it.”

With ample ballroom space available, Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa in Michigan City has also taken steps to ensure wedding receptions continue.

“We can accommodate social distancing requests if desired, including minimizing the number of people at each table, offering plate or cafeteria-style buffet service where our staff serves from the buffet or placing social distancing stickers on the floor to remind guests to stay 6 feet apart,” said Angela Gaghan, director of sales and catering at Blue Chip.

One of the most recent challenges for the venue has been supply chain issues felt across many industries.

“Similar to what our guests experience at the grocery store, it is sometimes challenging to get some items at our banquet and restaurant outlets,” Gaghan said. “If that occurs, we will make suggestions on substitutes.”

Across the board at many venues, COVID-19 cleaning precautions continue to remain in place, with regular cleaning and sanitizing of surfaces. Many venues also require masks for staff and encourage mask wearing for guests when not eating or drinking.

“Initially, our couples are just excited to get the wedding planning started,” Dent said. “But once the venue shares their COVID guidelines is when my team will introduce the questions to our couples on how to address and accommodate due to the COVID restrictions.”

Dent says she also focuses on the safety of all the guests and vendors.

“We discuss mask requirements and hand sanitizing stations, which I do feel have become the norm at these sizable celebrations,” she said. “We discuss in detail the guest seating, not only for the reception but for the ceremony, too.”

As someone who regularly works with venues and vendors, Radoicic advises clients to book their dates as quickly as possible, as weddings are beginning to pick back up. She also says to be sure to read the entire contract before signing in the event a wedding must be postponed or changes are necessary to the reception.

“Venues have done a fantastic job during this adjustment period,” she said. “Venues were designed to host events for hundreds of people, so each venue is excited to host events again.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0