Housed in the Auburn Automobile Company Administration Building that was completed in 1930 in Auburn, Indiana, located just north of Fort Wayne, you’ll find one of the most impressive collections of luxury cars of the early 20th century.
Now the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, this 102,000-square foot architectural gem featuring an art deco showroom highlights more than 120 vehicles on three levels.
The museum opened July 6, 1974 in the former headquarters of the Auburn Automobile Company and has been accredited by the American Association of Museums since 1997, the only museum in the nation to receive accreditation in the automobile category. It’s also one of a small number of museums to be accredited - only 5% of all museums in the US have received such designation.
Among the collection are rare examples of some of the most expensive and luxurious cars of the era. The Duesenberg Motors Company was founded by German-American brothers Fred and Augie Duesenberg in 1913 to build race cars. The cars were built entirely by hand and although it originated in Minnesota, the company later moved to New Jersey to manufacture engines for World War I and after the war moved to Indianapolis in 1919. E.L. Cord bought the company in 1925. Cord took over the Auburn Automobile Company in 1924, which had began as a carriage company in 1874 and for a short time produced the Cord automobiles, one of the first front-wheel drive cars.
The trio of luxury automobiles met the same fate as several other car companies that were not able to withstand the effects of the Great Depression and production of all three ended in 1936 with the company filing for bankruptcy the following year. Luckily, the history of the defunct car companies can be seen and experienced in the galleries of this National Historic Landmark.
On display are a 1931 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Coupe that cost $14,500 new, a 1924 Auburn 6-43 touring car with a California hardtop, a 1911 Auburn Model N that was the heaviest and highest-priced model the company had built thus far and a 1926 Duesenberg Model A, the first production automobile made by the Duesenberg brothers that features the first hydraulic brakes on a production car.
You’ll also find an extensive exhibit of cars that were produced in the Hoosier State. Indiana ranks as one of the top states to play a major part in the manufacturing of automobiles in the 20th century with a total of about 150 production cars coming out of Indiana. The exhibit includes automobiles made by Stutz, Studebaker, Crosley and others. There’s a bit of racing history within the museum as well with some models that were raced in Europe and in the U.S.
Other significant cars of the era can be viewed and placards include bits of related history from the year the car was produced. For example, a 1931 Packard 840, the first of the “Deluxe Eight” designation can be viewed. All of the specifications of the car are included and the headlines of the time: “The George Washington Bridge opened connecting Manhattan and New Jersey. U. S. Unemployment rate doubled to 16% with 8 million citizens unemployed.
A temporary exhibit called Cars of the Stars includes cars owned by Baby Ruth, Amelia Earhart and others. A special exhibit covers “Hoosier Hoodlum” John Dillinger with a Thompson submachine gun that Dillinger’s gang robbed from the Auburn Police Department along side other period artifacts.
“Since opening its doors in 1974, the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum has set out to preserve the legacy of the Auburn Automobile Company, Duesenberg, Inc., as well as Auburns, Cords and Duesenbergs, and I find it extremely rewarding to be able to share that legacy with the various communities that we serve.”
The museum is open daily and has banquet facilities available for private events.