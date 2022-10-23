Brown County travels: Fall colors are vibrant in Indiana locale

The road to Story twists and turns, dipping into hollows (yes, they call them that in Southern Indiana) and rising up small hills as it travels over stone bridges and through tunnels of trees ablaze in the colors of autumn.

Story itself is a rare example of a surviving pre-Civil War village with its collection of homes surrounding an old grist mill now a place for events and overnight stays and a general store, which is also a destination restaurant with guest rooms upstairs. The town’s houses, including the one belonging to founder Dr. George Story built in 1851, are places for spending the night.

The general store is somewhat new by Story standards, the original burnt down in 1916 and was immediately rebuilt. The basement is original, dating back to when Dr. Story won a land grant from President Fillmore Pierce to found a town in the dense woods here. The thick stone basement is a tavern for drinks and bar grub and is called the Story Still based on its heritage—whiskey making was discovered by agents on the premises during Prohibition though unfortunately the evidence disappeared (read got consumed) before anyone could go to trial. The confiscated still was returned and now is atop the tavern’s entrance.

The Story Inn has at least one spirit of a different kind. Known as the Blue Lady, she is said to haunt the general store from below the stairs of the tavern to the upper floors. So it’s not unusual for the lady, always wearing her long blue dress, to drop in on guests. But not to worry, she’s gentle and kind and is usually just a glimpse in the dark, quickly disappearing from sight.

Welcome to Brown County, Indiana. Known for its scenic beauty particularly in the fall, it’s the perfect place for bicycling or horseback riding in the 16,000-acre Brown County State Park with 30 miles of mountain biking trails, more than 18 miles of hiking trails and 70 miles of bridle trails. Don’t have a horse, then head over to the stables for guided pony and horseback rides. The park has campgrounds and the Abe Martin Lodge with a pool and dining room as well as rooms and cabins.

The park nicknamed “the little Smokies,” is known for high hills which for serious mountain bikers means 400-feet in elevation changes and is considered one of the best places to bike in the state. For hikers there’s a range of trails from easy to rugged, there are several small lakes for fishing and boating and tucked away are several old log cabins.

The fire tower, a favorite to climb, offers a spectacular view of the valley and hills. The park has several entrances including one for the horsemen’s camp but the north entrance is unique because it’s through the Ramp Creek Covered Bridge, the oldest remaining covered bridge in Indiana, having been built in 1838, and the only double-tunnel bridge in Indiana and one of only four still left in the U.S.

For more than a century, Brown County has been a favorite of artists including T.C. Steele whose landscapes reflect the beauty of the area in all seasons. His home and studio, built in 1907, are now a state historic site and open for tours. Built on a rise overlooking the long drive and the surrounding woods, Steele and his wife Selma named their place The House of the Singing Winds. The most famous of the Hoosier Group of Impressionist Painters, Steele’s work is on display at the studio as is the house he and Selma shared. In the fall, her gardens are a display of late season flowers. There are two hiking trails, programs, a visitor’s center with a movie about Steele’s life, and an open invitation for artists to bring their canvases, paints and brushes to capture, as Steele did, the beauty of the surrounding hills.

Every October, local artists open their studios to visitors for the Back Roads of Brown County Studio Tour. It’s not only a chance to see what the plethora of local artists are doing but also to travel the countryside exploring its nooks and crannies.

Decades ago, home brewers hid their stills in the woods from noisy revenuers and made their own. Now there’s no need to go to all that work because Brown County has more than its shares of wineries, distilleries and breweries. Most are centered in or near Nashville, the charming county seat with its old fashioned courthouse, pioneer village and shops and restaurants housed in buildings dating as far back as the town’s beginnings. Stop by the Nashville House for true Southern Indiana fare. A local favorite since it first opened in 1927, there’s fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans and their heavenly fried biscuits served with locally made apple butter on the menu.

For edibles and locally made spirits, stop by Big Woods Pizza in the Big Woods Village, which is a group of places to hang out with music, artisan brews like Busted Knuckle, Hare Trigger and Yellow Dwarf at Quaff ON! Brewing Company and legally distilled spirits made by Hard Truth. Events include the October Concert series at The Restaurant at Hard Truth that runs until Oct. 31 and their Last Call on the Terrace held each Friday and Saturday in November.

For wine tastings, there are lots of options in Brown County as many local wineries have tasting rooms in Nashville—a very walkable city. You can also visit the local wineries that dot the country roads here such as Salt Creek Winery. South of Story, it borders the Hoosier National Forest. Brown County Winery is located on State Road 134 east of Nashville. Both have tasting rooms in Nashville.

Bear Creek Wallow, one of the first distilleries in the state, offers Farm-to-Fifth Tours at their Gnawbone (don’t you just love that name?) location. While in Gnawbone, stop at Gnaw Mart. Both a service station and restaurant, it is known for that Indiana classic, a tenderloin sandwich.

Follow State Road 135 north to Bean Blossom, a dot of a town with a covered bridge and then on to Plum Creek Antiques. For a selection of flowers, home décor, antiques and garden art follow the backroads to the Flower and Herb Barn at the Farmhouse Café and Tea Room in Nineveh about three miles from Bean Blossom. The latter is located in a restored early 1800s farmhouse.

There’s always something to discover in Brown County. Just turn down a country road, you never know what you might find.