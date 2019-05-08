This spring, get an Indiana passport for your kids.
This passport will get you into the caves that make up the Indiana Cave Trail — Bluespring Caverns, Indiana Caverns, Marengo Cave, and Squire Boone Cavern and Village — each unique in its own way; two even have boat rides that meander along underground rivers.
At the end, with all four destinations stamped, there’s a free T-shirt.
But visiting the cave systems in the rolling hills of Southern Indiana, where limestone rock, chiseled away over the millenniums by the slow dripping of water creating interconnected caverns, is more than just another T; it’s a chance to explore what lies beneath.
More than 2,600 caves are thought to exist, all within a small wedge-shaped area of the state. Many of these are accessible only to spelunkers, those serious cave types willing to crawl on their stomachs through dark, wet and sometimes unmapped narrow passageways.
But Indiana also is known for caves easily accessible by visitors, a way to explore on foot and by boat.
Bluespring Caverns in Bedford features voyages on Mystery River, some 21 miles long, making it the longest subterranean river in the United States. The entire trip is aboard a flat-bottomed cave boat and lasts about an hour, round trip, traveling until the passage becomes too narrow to navigate.
The river itself, with the help of the light from the boat’s bow shows water that is surprising clear, giving a window onto such cave creatures as rare albino blindfish and crawfish.
Though it’s old, Indiana Caverns in Corydon is the newest — and longest — of the state’s show caves, having opened just a few years ago. This cave combines a walking tour and a boat ride during the 90-minute tour.
Descending 110 feet past ice age bones and a 40-foot waterfall, visitors then board the boat, which travels past rimstone dams.
Marengo Cave, a U.S. National Natural Landmark, offers its Crystal Palace and Dripstone Trail, two walking tours encompassing such sights as Mirror Lake — a vast, still expanse of water reflecting the stalactites above perfectly; and the Crystal Palace Room, with its flashing light show accompanied by music, set in a grand underground theater with stone seats and a stage.
Above ground, a variety of canoe and kayak trips range from several hours to multi days down the Blue River at Cave Country Canoes near Marengo Cave. Also enjoy gemstone mining and a cave simulator for those who want to get the spelunker feeling.
About 20 miles south of Corydon, once the state’s capital, Squire Boone Village and Caverns is located near tiny Mauckport on the Ohio River. Squire, who was Daniel Boone’s brother, and his wife and children and their families, established a grist mill and village here above a cave where Squire had years earlier hidden to escape Shawnee Indians.
He felt such a mystical awe for the cave that he often went there to contemplate and when he died in 1815, he asked to be buried there.
Fast-forward more than two centuries, Squire’s bones were discovered and authenticated before being placed in a wooden casket that is in a chapel-like room in the caverns.
Over a million gallons of water roar through the cave daily, and the pathways and steps carved out of stone go deeper into the cave, past waterfalls amid the sounds of rushing water.
Because many of these caves, like Squire Boone Caverns, still have unchartered passageways, it’s always exciting when a new part of a cave is discovered, and Squire Boone now has added corridors and bridges to its tours that also include a view behind the rimstone dam waterfalls, the largest in the country.
Above, the old restored 1804 grist mill churns out flour and cornmeal, and there’s also a zipline, and a friendly mini-pig named Bear who likes to have his tummy scratched.
FYI: Caves are a natural cavity in the earth, while caverns are a system of caves that are connected by passageways.
Ifyougo:
Bluespring Caves: 812-279-9471; bluespringcaverns.com
Indiana Caverns: 812-734-1200; indianacaverns.com:
Marengo Cave National Landmark: 812-365-2705; marengocave.com
Squire Boone Caverns/Village: 812-732-2782; squireboonecaverns.com
For more information, call 888-702-2837 and visit www.canoecountry.com