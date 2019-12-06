Whether you’re going for the day or an overnight stay, are on a tight budget or have a willingness to splurge, are traveling with family, friends or even on your own, Chicago offers great options for all.
What to do
Free Admission
Lace up those skates (rentals available) and hit the ice at McCormick Tribune Ice Rink at Millennium Park. Enjoy "Christmas Classics" music from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 20, or carol among the clouds — Millennium Park’s Cloud Gate, that is — at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 and 20. choosechicago.com
Next to Millennium Park, Skate the Ribbon, a continuous one-quarter mile loop at Maggie Daley Park, offers a different skating experience than a standard rink. maggiedaleypark.com
Celebrate the holidays like it’s 16th century Nuremburg, Germany where Christkindlmarkets first originated. Chicago now has two Christkindlmarkets — at Daley Plaza and Wrigleyville — making it even easier to embrace all things Germanic, incuding food and beverages (What is Christmas without a glass or two of Glühwein, an imported mulled wine?), music and a plethora of international vendors selling specialty gifts ranging from tiny nutcrackers to giant glowing ornaments. christkindlmarket.com
Lincoln Park’s Zoolights is an extravaganza of 2.5 million sparkling lights, three-dimensional displays and gigantic themed features. But there’s even more. On weekends, watch ice sculpture carving, and Monday through Thursday join the strolling carolers. The zoo’s Monday Family Nights are all about kids eating free (one free limited-menu kids’ meal per paid adult entrée or combo) at the zoo’s Park Place Café, along with unlimited rides for everyone aboard both the AT&T Endangered Species Carousel and the Lionel Train Adventure. lpzoo.org
Admission is free at the Chicago Sports Museum if you dine there first, and since the Windy City takes its sports as seriously as its politics, this is a fun stop even if you don’t know NBA stats by heart. Exhibits are interactive, so compare your jumping skills to Michael Jordan’s, try on a replica of William “Refrigerator” Perry’s Super Bowl ring — the biggest ever made — and see how your grip strength compares to that of Kyle Long. chicagosportsmuseum.com
Worth the price
Some zoo holiday attractions require tickets, such as the Chris White Jazz Trio’s live performance of Vince Guaraldi’s 1965 “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” and Breakfast with Santa and complimentary cookie decorating on Dec. 15.
Make a mean holiday cookie? Then consider entering the Santa Brunch & Gingerbread Competition at the Radisson Blu Aqua Chicago. Totally kid-friendly with bounce houses, lots of arts and crafts, choo-choo trains and even a petting zoo, there’s also a chance to win a weekend stay. As for the competition, it’s open to all ages and the two grand prize winners get a two night stay in the Radisson Blu Aqua’s Presidential Suite, or at the Radisson Blu Mall of America in Minnesota, and Nickelodeon Universe passes. Choice buffet items include snow crab legs, smoked salmon, shrimp cocktail, steak au poivre, bronzini Milanese and a carving station with roasted prime rib and garlic-crusted leg of lamb. radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-chicago-aqua
All aboard for the Lunch with Santa Cruise, a two-hour boat ride on Lake Michigan with holiday lunch buffet, cash bar and DJ entertainment. Boarding at 12:30 p.m., Dec. 14 on Spirit Cruises. spiritcruises.com
The 360 Chicago Observation Deck at the Hancock Center offers panoramic views 1,000 feet above the city. 360chicago.com
It started with a single tree in 1942, its ornaments changing every 12 days to honor the countries fighting alongside us during World War II. Now, more than 50 trees, including the 45-foot-tall Grand Tree, are each decorated with hand-made decorations showcasing Chicago’s multicultural communities. It’s all part of the annual “Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light” at the Museum of Science and Industry.
The city’s diverse population is also on display with performances by such groups as the Orpheus Hellenic Society Folklore Society (Greek), Holy Cross-IHM Marimba Ensemble and Children’s Choir (Mexico and Central America), Mama Sunshine (Kwanzaa) and the Serbian Orthodox Midwest Diocese Youth (Serbia). Other fun activities include make-and-take workshops. msichicago.org
Where to eat
The Dearborn at the corner of Dearborn and Randolph has a great Sunday brunch with enough food options to satisfy even the pickiest eater. And there’s no way to say no to their wonderful selection of unique desserts, like apple cider house-made donuts with whiskey ice cream, sticky pear cake with almond ice cream and banana hazelnut crunch cake with hazel nut crunch ice cream. Be sure to try one of their made-on-site sodas. thedearborntavern.com
The Walton Street Kitchen + Bar is a sleek space with great views of the city streets yet a comfortable ambience great for families — or quiet adult time. The food is top-notch, creative and not overly expensive. Indeed, their Happy Hour special, seven choices for $7 each, is a good deal for food and drinks. waltonstreetchicago.com
Check out the daily specials at the Argentinian-inspired El Che Steak House such as Tuesday’s Parrallida — a meat lover’s over-abundance of grilled short ribs, bife angosto (New York strip or sirloin), morcilla and chorizo sausages, sweetbreads and marrow bone accompanied with sauces. Or go early for happy hour offerings, which can be a meal in themselves. On Sunday, restaurant industry workers get half-price off. elchechicago.com
Where to stay
For those spending the weekend, the Talbott Hotel, located in a lively neighborhood, is less than a 10-minute walk to Water Tower Place and a six-minute drive to both the Lincoln Park Zoo and Millennium Park. Enjoy one of their special packages such as Talbott's Tails in the City, perfect for those who like traveling with their favorite canine, or the American Girl Dream Package, a pampering treat for girls and their dolls. jdvhotels.com/hotels/illinois/chicago/talbott-hotel