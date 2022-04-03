Chicago's Ukrainian Village offers insight into the culture of its residents' homeland

On a gloomy, windy day when winter seems intent upon holding on, there’s brightness in the street scenes in Chicago's Ukrainian Village, where the yellow and blue flags unfurl from businesses, restaurants and shops. Posted on the door at Ann’s Bakery & Deli on the corner of Chicago Avenue and North Leavitt Street, a sign informs those entering that the store is no longer selling Russian products.

Just down the street, on the corner of Chicago and Oakley, a row of yellow and blue flags flap in the wind in front of the gold domed Saints Volodymyr and Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church. Further west on Chicago, a large wooden heart painted half blue and half yellow is displayed outside of Marguerite Gardens Florist.

Chicago’s Ukrainian Village may be over 5,000 miles from Ukraine, but in the hearts of those who live and work here, it’s much closer than that. There are approximately 54,000 Ukrainians living in the Chicago area and some 14,000 in the city’s West Village, where the Ukrainian population continues to leave a distinctive mark. Visiting is an excursion into a different culture and slightly different world without having to go any further than a few miles off of Interstate 94.

Call it a mini-immersive experience.

The people around me at Ann’s Bakery & Deli, a neighborhood favorite for decades, speak in Ukrainian, and thank goodness someone has written the offerings of the day in both Ukrainian and English on the big board behind the deli counter, which is packed with freshly cooked dishes such as pierogi, kapustanikiy (stuffed cabbage), fried duck legs, befstrogenas and borscht, or solyanka — a soup made with sausages, cured meats and olives. In the crowded aisles there are racks of freshly baked breads (Ann’s is noted for their rye) and pastries. None are wrapped in plastic or paper. I pick up a loaf and then look for something to put it in and see a roll of plastic bags. I guess I’m wrapping it myself.

But how authentic. This is the way markets are in Mexico and in Europe. I overbuy, one, because I want to try dishes I’ve never heard of before, two, because they look so good in the deli case and I haven’t eaten breakfast, and three, you get to know a country through its foods. Oh, and I should mention that I love Eastern European cookery like my grandmother made.

So much of what you can do here is within walking distance. That’s true of Delta Gift Shop, which sells a wide range of Ukrainian goods — clothing, pottery, books, trinkets, beautiful fabrics, records — all piled on tables and shelves or behind glass display cases. Here too, it’s as if I stepped into a different country listening to two women talking rapidly in a language I don’t understand.

This is part of what I love about the Chicagoland area, including Northwest Indiana. The diversity makes it unique. The Ukrainian Village is just one of many ethnic neighborhoods in the city created by immigrants who wanted to band together to preserve the ways of their homeland while still integrating into their new country.

Saints Volodymyr and Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church may be one of the newest churches in the village, having been built a half century ago, but its Byzantine-Ukrainian style of architecture is reflective of the 11th to 13th centuries, when Ukraine was under the religious and cultural influence of Byzantium, an ancient Greek city that came to be known as Constantinople.

The Chicago Architecture Center offers tours of the village, and the highlights of the exploration include a look at not just this ornate stand-out church, with steps leading up to the entrance where a life-size mosaic shows St. Volodymyr and his mother, St. Olha, baptizing Ukrainians in 988, but other ornate churches in the village. These include St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral and St. Nichola Catholic Ukrainian Cathedral. Heavy on stained glass windows and gold paint, the interiors are breathtakingly beautiful.

The exhibits and collections at the Ukrainian National Museum include more than 10,000 folklore objects such as pysanky — the delicate hand painted Eastern eggs with their intricate patterns, ceramics, rushnyky or ritual cloths, embroidered textiles, and traditional wedding garb representative of the country’s different regions. Overall, the collection is considered one of the most important outside of Ukraine.

Admission is only $5 to UMA, the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art, founded in 1971. It is hosting the “Artists in Support of Refugees from Ukraine Art Fundraiser,” an online event that is the largest of its kind in the world. Featuring the works of international Ukrainian artists, there are 120 lots to bid on that have a total value of almost $1 million.

Tryzub Ukrainian Kitchen is one of several restaurants serving Ukrainian foods with a modern take in an art filled space. If you want to sample many of the traditional dishes of Ukraine, stop by Old Lviv for their buffet and fill up on items like roast pork with sautéed onions, varenyky or pierogi (of course), pickled cabbage with caraway seeds, Ukrainian beet soup Ukrainian beet soup with dollops of sour cream on top, meat dumplings, and more.

All of this is, amazingly, within a few blocks. But if you’ve overdone it at the dining table, take a walk along the side streets and admire the 19th and early 20th homes and apartment buildings. It’s part of this different world.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Need to get away? Start exploring magnificent places with our weekly travel newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.