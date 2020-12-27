Commentary: A few favorite things from 2020

So many unusual and negative things have happened in 2020, it’s easy for people to dismiss the good. I’ve always a been a glass-half-full optimist and this year was no different. Despite all the turmoil that has upended our lives, there have been pockets of goodness and kindness and love and fun. Let me share my favorites of this past year with you.
1. Lexy Burke: Have you heard of serial tippers? Or people who go from restaurant to restaurant leaving substantial tips that can really make a difference to a hard-working server who relies on tips. One of the first to do so as part of the “Venmo Challenge” was Lexy Burke of Nashville, Tennessee along with her husband, country singer Austin Burke. Most of the time, they tip $1,000, collected by followers who send whatever amount they’d like via Venmo. I started following her on TikTok (@lexylately) months ago and now also follow her on Instagram (@lexyburke). It is so heartwarming to see the reactions of those who are the recipients of such kindness. The two are former servers and Lexy remembers one especially tough night where her last customer left her a $1,000 tip. That gesture inspired her vow to pay it forward and that’s what she has been doing ever since the restaurants re-opened in May. She knows what a hard hit they've been taking during the pandemic. Last time I checked they had raised over $159,000 that they were able to give away in tips.
2. Curbside pick-up: This isn’t something that is new. It’s been probably two years since I first started using Walmart’s free grocery pick-up. I love being able to sit on my phone in bed and place my grocery order and let someone else do my shopping. My dad often utilized Applebee’s curbside pick-up since his mobility was limited. But I love that so many other stores and restaurants are now doing it to help keep people safe and healthy. I literally haven’t been in a grocery store since March — with the exception of three trips into Trader Joe’s (since they don’t offer curbside pickup). And I know the layout of TJ’s so well and had my list ready — one trip was 7 minutes from the time I got in the door to check-out to get $120 in groceries. I’ve also made a handful of visits to the Dollar Store to quickly run in and out since they also don’t offer it. But, it’s been 9 months of pulling up to Walmart, Aldi, Strack and Van Til, Gordon Foods or Produce Depot. And most of the restaurants I’ve been to are offering it. I hope this is something that a lot of places can maintain later on. My sister and I were talking about it one day and saying that we wished it had been available when our kids were babies and toddlers. There’s nothing worse than having to wake a sleeping 9-month month old to take them out of the car for a quick errand.
3. Eurovision: Over the past 9 months, I have tuned into a lot more television series’ and movies that I normally would. When I invest the time to watch something, I want to it be funny. Not dramatic, not scary. Sometimes I like suspenseful, action stuff but nine times out of 10 I’m going to pick a silly comedy. This was a couple hours of escaping reality and laughing — and with some catchy tunes that stayed in my head for days. Ja Ja Ding Dong, anyone?
4. 'King of Staten Island': OK, I know that I just said I prefer comedies, but when one of my kids suggests a movie and is willing to watch it with me, I will jump at the chance to spend some time together. Pete Davidson wasn’t a favorite comedian at all, but when my son told me that in real life his father was an FDNY firefighter who died on 9/11, I felt immediate sympathy for him and wanted to see the movie, especially when I found out it kind of mirrored his real life. It’s one of the few non-comedy movies I watched this year. We rented it at home early in the pandemic and it was worth the $19.99 rental fee and the two hours of viewing time.
5. Twins the New Trend: I was immediately smitten with these twins from Gary the first time someone posted them on Facebook and it showed up in my feed back in the summer. The then 21-year-old brothers post reaction videos on their YouTube channel of them watching music videos for the first time. Two went viral immediately — their reaction videos to Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight.” There have been days I have started watching their videos and over an hour has passed by quickly while I watched video after video. Check them out on YouTube and Instagram under TwinsTheNewTrend. They’re adorable and delightful and it's so good to see their appreciation of music that was released before their time and from genres different than those they usually listen to. They currently have amassed 740K subscribers on YouTube and their most viewed video has over 8 millions views.
7. Teachers who have had quite a chore this year adapting to help kids learn from their desks/living rooms/family rooms/beds and trying to keep them engaged.
8. Trick-or-treating candy chutes: With so many things being canceled this year, I was glad that trick-or-treating was able to go on — at least in my community. People got creative in ways to distribute candy and social distance. My husband constructed a candy chute and I enjoyed seeing the kids in costume hold their bags at the bottom of my stairs while I dropped miniature candy bars down the chute.
9. Recovering from COVID: After being hospitalized for pneumonia I’m happy to be back home, even if I’m still having ongoing symptoms after nearly two months. Our whole house was affected, but we're all still here to go on to celebrate the new year.
10. Cake by Sarah: A friend posted a super cool cake early in the spring. And soon another friend posted a similar cake made by the same person. And then I seemed to be seeing her cakes more and more and started following her on Instagram (@darjeelinglime) and the cakes she makes are absolutely amazing. She customizes them according to the customer's request and when my son was turning 17, she made a really cool cake with a Fallout theme (it’s a video game) along with a little parakeet to represent his bird, Bellow. She did an amazing job. I did have to go to the north side of Chicago to pick it up, but it just gave me an excuse to pick up some good food while in the neighborhood.
11. FaceTime: I know this video chat feature has been around for a while, but I had only used it a handful of times before March. Early on during the pandemic my sister and I committed to walking each afternoon and doing a video chat while we walked. It helped keep us both on track and gave us an outlet to vent and a chance to keep up with each other's lives and everything going on in the world. Later it was a lifeline to my mom who resided in a nursing home and couldn't have in-person visits. Other family members joined in on calls and by fall we were also doing FaceTime calls with my husband’s relatives in Germany.
12. Ghostbuster’s Quarantine: A couple young friends of mine, sisters Gianna and Isabella Essany, made a movie during the early weeks of the pandemic and it was truly one of the highlights of the year. They are huge "Ghostbusters" fans and you can see their movie (which is over an hour long and looks very professional) on YouTube if you search for “Ghostbusters Quarantine 2020 Fan Film Not For Profit” by user EssantiallyUs. I love that the show biz gene has been passed down from their father, Michael Essany, who has hosted the talk shows "7 on Ridge" and the "Michael Essany Show" (which ran for two seasons on E! Entertainment Television). Their talented mom, Christa, is instrumental in scripting, filming and editing. They’re a fun family and I love seeing how creative they are in putting together their videos. They’ve been filming a second movie and just posted "Ghostbusters: Krampus Fan Film," so look that one up, too.
13. TikTok: I’m one of the middle-aged white moms who became enamored with this app while in quarantine. I knew about it before (my son even included me in a video a couple years ago that ended up with around 80K views) and I had the app on my phone already. But since the pandemic began, I check it almost every day. Sometimes I just scroll through those I’m following, sometimes I scan videos on the “For You” page and sometimes I even make a video. I’m on TikTok as “ChicagoFoodieSisters” if you’d like to take a peek.
Some of my favorite accounts (besides @lexylately mentioned above) are:
@cookingwithdarryl - a north suburban dad who does cooking videos
@heresyourmonkeycontent - The adventures of George the Monkey that actually had me researching getting a pet monkey (turns out it’s illegal to own one in Illinois - bummer!)
@lowcarbstateofmind - another suburban Chicago TikToker who presents great recipe videos
@JimmyDarts, @akramadinas who do some kind things for strangers (even if my kids tell me it’s all staged).
@MatthewInTheKitchen - a 16-year-old chef and former cooking reality show star who is so fun to watch
@the scottreport - A son, Scott, and his mom, Judy (the former mayor of Bloomington, Illinois) who has Alzheimer's disease
@alex.stemp - A talented photographer who stops people on the street and does photo shoots
14. Getting to say goodbye to Mom: My mom had resided in a nursing home for about 1 1/2 years before COVID hit. The last normal visit we had with her at the nursing home was for Christmas of 2019. Then in February of this year, my sis had a caretaker bring mom from the nursing home to her house and we got together for a visit. Four of her six kids were there and several grandkids. We ate and laughed and told stories and hugged. Then came COVID and no visitors were allowed at the nursing home. We didn’t get to see her again in person until August, when she was taken to the hospital after suffering a stroke. I was lucky to get in to see her there (the hospital was letting one person at a time in) because the next day we were told only one designated person could visit. She improved slowly, regaining her speech, and was able to communicate with us, but physically she wasn’t progressing and rather than send her to a rehab facility, the hospital staff recommended sending her back to the nursing home. My sister decided to bring her home to live at her house rather than living at the nursing home where none of us could be with her. She spent her last couple weeks in hospice care. I’m so glad my sister made that decision even though it made life very hard for her over the next eight weeks. My mom was able to be with my dad and each of the kids were able to visit and spend time with her before she passed away in early October. I’m so thankful that we had that opportunity and that she didn’t leave this world alone in a nursing home with family unable to be with her.
Honorable mentions:
The song “Six Feet Apart” by Luke Combs
The Netflix Series “The Crown” and "Dead to Me"
Tom Dreesen’s new book, Still Standing: My Journey From Streets and Saloons to the Stage and Sinatra
Re-discovering audible and listening to about 60 audiobooks since March
SNL continuing during pandemic with some pretty good skits, especially since it was an election year
Justin Bieber’s new releases during the pandemic
Taking foodie field trips to Chicago to pick up food from some iconic spots and awesome pizzerias I hadn’t visited before - Art of Pizza, Chicago Pizza & Oven Grinders, Alinea, Manny’s Deli, Jet's Pizza
Discovering the show “Schitt’s Creek”
All the restaurant workers who have continued to serve customers with a pleasant, positive attitude during this trying year
Drive-by Birthday Parades
Some Good News YouTube series by The Office’s John Krasinski and the virtual prom held for the high school seniors who were missing out on a real in-person prom with some celebrity guests that included Billie Eillish.
Seeing Random Acts of Kindness taking place like feeding first responders, bringing food to elderly neighbors, making masks to donate
The 100th Anniversary of the Negro Leagues (visiting the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City is near the top of my bucket list)
Cameo (I’ve gotten some great videos this year for my family from baseball players and YouTube personalities!)