Commentary: A few favorite things from 2020

14. Getting to say goodbye to Mom: My mom had resided in a nursing home for about 1 1/2 years before COVID hit. The last normal visit we had with her at the nursing home was for Christmas of 2019. Then in February of this year, my sis had a caretaker bring mom from the nursing home to her house and we got together for a visit. Four of her six kids were there and several grandkids. We ate and laughed and told stories and hugged. Then came COVID and no visitors were allowed at the nursing home. We didn’t get to see her again in person until August, when she was taken to the hospital after suffering a stroke. I was lucky to get in to see her there (the hospital was letting one person at a time in) because the next day we were told only one designated person could visit. She improved slowly, regaining her speech, and was able to communicate with us, but physically she wasn’t progressing and rather than send her to a rehab facility, the hospital staff recommended sending her back to the nursing home. My sister decided to bring her home to live at her house rather than living at the nursing home where none of us could be with her. She spent her last couple weeks in hospice care. I’m so glad my sister made that decision even though it made life very hard for her over the next eight weeks. My mom was able to be with my dad and each of the kids were able to visit and spend time with her before she passed away in early October. I’m so thankful that we had that opportunity and that she didn’t leave this world alone in a nursing home with family unable to be with her.