Driehaus Museum provides lavish entry to Gilded Age Chicago

In the early years of the 21st century, Richard Driehaus crossed the street from his office building to the old Nickerson Mansion to consider purchasing a bust of Abraham Lincoln in the art gallery housed in the once splendid house built in 1883.

But Driehaus, an avid art collector and successful businessman, didn’t buy a piece of art, he bought the building instead.

An immense pile of sandstone that had quickly turned dark with soot, the three-story, 24,000-square-foot neo-Renaissance style home cost $450,000 to build. That would be a price tag of over $100 million today, though that number doesn’t tell the real story in terms of spending power when you consider that the average American worker earned $1.34 a day and about $345 a year. If you think that’s bad, consider this: the average teacher in the 1880s earned under $72 a year. And that is if you were male. Women made about $54.50. But we digress.

Considered one of the most expensive homes built in Chicago, the Nickerson manse is among the most architecturally significant in the city. It also had a distinctive construction feature for which we can thank Mrs. O’Leary and her cow.

The Nickerson house now standing replaced the family's original home, located at Cass (now Wabash) and Erie in what was known as McCormickville, an expensive enclave of fabulous homes including those owned by the McCormick family. Made of wood, the original home burned, as did 17,500 buildings and 73 miles of street during the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. Nickerson, realizing that brick and stone buildings were more fire resistant, hired the architectural firm of Burling & Whitehouse to build the first fireproof home in the city, said Julie Treumann, director of marketing and communication for the museum, as she shows me the concealed brick walls that can be glimpsed through the openings of the pocket doors leading into the parlor.

“Mr. Driehaus was a follower of the Aesthetic Movement, where ‘more is more,’” Treumann said as we traveled from one opulent and overpowering room to another, each filled with a plethora of exquisite furniture and detail.

The Tate Museum website defines the Aesthetic Movement, which was popular in the late 1800s, as one that champions pure beauty and "art for art's sake" and emphasizes the visual and sensual qualities of art and design over practical, moral or narrative considerations. No wonder Driehaus said that modern architecture had no soul.

There’s plenty of soul here, from original pieces belonging to Samuel and Matilda Nickerson, such as the Neo-Empire Sphinx Chairs made of satinwood, and Patinated Cast Bronze Vessel & Bronze Phoenix Candelabras. The Nickersons were aficionados of Japanese art, and these pieces are from Meiji period.

But the majority of the furnishings are from Driehaus’ vast collection, including his collection of works by Louis Tiffany. There are some 60 Tiffany pieces in the home, including stained glass windows and such standouts as a Tiffany Eighteen-Light Lily Table Lamp and Louis Comfort Tiffany Candelabrum designed by the artist himself. There is also, among the collection which took more than 30 years to amass, a Nautilus Shell Lamp and a very elaborately designed silver punch bowl by Tiffany & Co. with vine leaves, grapes and Bacchus, the god of wine.

Before the punch bowl made its way to the dining room table at Driehaus Museum, it was exhibited at the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago. There’s also a Curtain Border Floor Lamp, a very popular design, and Gothic Style Memorial Chandelier, both designed by the Tiffany Studios. The latter hangs in the Smoking Room where one imagines the men gathered to light up their cigars and sip their glasses of port. We can only hope that, if the women were so inclined, they did the same in the room where they went to hang out after a feast held in the wonderfully wood paneled dining room. Of course, they had to be much more discreet about it all.

“Each room in the house is divided into three sections from the floor up to the ceiling,” said Treumann. I hadn’t noticed, but indeed, starting with the wainscotting — ornate decorative boards or paneling ascending partway up the wall, the middle band is swathed with lush wallpaper and the top is intricately scupted wood. Then there’s the ceiling — no white or cream painted flat spaces here. Ceilings are inlaid with carved wood and decorative paneling or even, as in the Sculpture Room, a stained-glass dome. There are vast expanses of marble walls and floors in the main room and entranceway explaining why the residence was called the “Marble House.”

“Each room has completely separate and defined design,” said Treumann, who added that no matter how many times she’s been through the house, there’s always something new to discover amongst all the amazing treasures.

The museum is not only a showcase for the decorative arts, but also hosts artist exhibitions, including the current "Theodora Allen: Saturnine," on display on the second floor (the third floor was the ballroom and now also features the museum’s gift shop). Saturnine’s curator Stephanie Cristello describes Allen’s paintings as meticulous and luminous works resonating “with the uniquely immersive environment of the Gilded Age Nickerson Mansion.”

Art was central to the Nickersons as well. Samuel was one of the founding trustees of the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts, now known as the Art Institute of Chicago. Matilda must have had a touch of the suffragette in her as she served as the president of the Antiquarian Society of the Art Institute. Founded in 1877 by Mrs. J. Young Scammon of Chicago, its mission was to support and train female artists and artisans and was inspired by Candace Wheeler, one of America's first woman interior and textile designers, who trained artists and artisans in order to give them a viable profession.

Despite its grand beginnings and wonders now, the house had many hard years. The Nickersons moved out just 17 years later, selling the home for $75,000 to paper bag magnate Lucius Fisher. That’s not exactly turning a profit. When Fisher died and the house went unsold for three years, several Chicago heavyweight industrialists bought it so it wouldn’t be torn down. For more than 40 years it belonged to the College of Surgeons and then languished again.

According to the museum’s website, Driehaus supported a meticulous restoration of the building that lasted from 2003 through 2008, employing a team of architects, conservators, craftsmen and technicians from more than 40 specialty firms to turn it into the stunner it is today.

Besides being an avid preservationist with a penchant for classical art and buildings, Driehaus was an extremely astute businessperson. In 1979, he founded Driehaus Securities Corp.; three years later he established Driehaus Capital Management LLC, an investment advisory firm. The offices of Driehaus Capital are kitty-corner from the museum in a building equally as marvelous.

Driehaus described the house as “his gift to Chicago.” It is all that — an immersive experience and entry to the Gilded Age of the 19th century.

The Richard H. Driehaus Museum is located at 40 E. Erie St., Chicago. Call 312-482-8933 or visit driehausmuseum.org for more information.

